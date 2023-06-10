An estimated 285,000 Wisconsin residents and businesses currently lack access to reliable internet. Cost-effective technology exists to address this connectivity gap sooner rather than later, but instead some legislators are doubling down on a non-competitive position that “only fiber” will bridge the digital divide in Wisconsin.
If AB 303 becomes law, it will set minimum speed thresholds of 100 megabits per second download (as to which there is broad agreement) and 100 upload (as to which there is no supporting data), effectively ruling out non-fiber solutions like fixed wireless access (FWA) for the hard-to-deploy last mile between fiber and the location in need of connectivity.
These symmetrical speeds are unnecessary. Fiber is the only technology that delivers them, but consumer usage patterns continue to show no need for symmetry. The federal government’s guidance and widely accepted data from Commscope shows that download speeds need to be 12-14 times higher than upload speeds to meet connectivity needs today and in the future.
Think of a video call for remote education with 20 participants. In this scenario, there are 20 download data streams to one upload stream. When streaming entertainment, it’s all download. These common usage patterns simply do not support deploying the resources for 100-megabit upload speeds. Standards set for the federal Broadband Equity, Access, and Deployment Program (BEAD) funding are at 100/20, which Gov. Tony Evers supports and FWA meets.
A recent inCode (a division of Ericsson) study estimates Wisconsin has 285,000 unserved and underserved households and will receive an estimated $1.4 billion in BEAD funding. This level of funding can support an average fiber cost per household of up to $7,075, but the current average estimated cost per household is over $10,000. Consequently, a bill prioritizing 100/100 would leave 30% of Wisconsin’s unserved and underserved locations behind.
That’s more than 85,000 rural locations across the state without broadband. That’s unacceptable, especially when technologies exist now to cover all their needs at a fraction of the cost. Estimates show that 5G FWA in the last mile can cost nearly 40% less than a wired or fiber solution.
UScellular is not anti-fiber — we need fiber to reach our towers to provide mobile and FWA connectivity. We share Wisconsin’s desire to bridge the digital divide and, as a result, warn against discounting the role that reliable technologies like FWA must play to get residences and businesses connected. Fiber is the optimal choice in many cases, particularly in more densely populated areas.
However, in our experience, a fiber-only approach will not get rural areas connected where it is often topographically impossible to roll out or it is cost- and time-prohibitive to deploy the “last mile” when the distances between locations is substantial.
If passed as is, AB 303 will strand rural residents and businesses. However, if AB 303 is amended to afford the state the flexibility to deploy whichever technology will get residents and businesses connected in a timely manner, Wisconsin will be able to get all its un- and under-connected locations online.
Mobile connectivity and FWA are already driving economic growth in rural America. Any legislative mandate that restricts competition and doesn’t stretch every dollar to maximize the impact on all Wisconsinites risks stranding many residents and businesses in rural parts of the state for years to come.
Now is the time to connect all rural communities and businesses. It is possible, but it requires a mix of reliable technologies, fiber and FWA, for the state to choose from. The people of rural Wisconsin have waited long enough for broadband service.