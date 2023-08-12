With the 2024 election heating up and the U.S. Senate up for grabs, all eyes will be on Wisconsin and Sen. Tammy Baldwin’s reelection campaign. Although Wisconsin is, as usual, a battleground state, Baldwin has always fought for the Badger State and protected us from policies in Washington, D.C., that would hurt our families, our communities and our economy.
Baldwin has voted to bring billions in infrastructure funding to Wisconsin to build out our broadband capabilities and fix our roads, and she supported the overhaul of our country’s energy policies so we can move toward a greener future while also ensuring our lights are on and our energy grid is secure.
Just last year Baldwin stood up to the biggest industry in our country and voted to lower prescription drug prices — providing relief to the 2.2 million older Wisconsinites so they can continue to take their life-saving medication, put food on their tables and make ends meet. Unfortunately, it seems like the pharmaceutical industry is at it again and is trying to cut their costs to increase their profits, all while putting Americans who take prescription drugs at great risk.
I’ve been closely watching the Food and Drug Administration’s consideration of a rule that would allow the pharmaceutical industry to shift the burden of printing a new version of patient medication information to community pharmacies. The proposed rule requires a new patient medication information format that has not been tested with real patients and is not required to be tested to assure patient understanding and comprehension.
Not only that but the proposed rule even allows pharmacies to opt out from providing printed medication information to patients when they pick up their prescriptions. For older Wisconsinites who have a hard time with technology or don’t have a phone that can connect to the internet, this could be deadly — and in fact, it is. More than 120,000 people die annually because they didn’t take their medication correctly. That number will skyrocket if patients can’t even get that information.
Right now, Congress is considering a bill called the Patients’ Right to Know Their Medication Act, which would not only ensure that all of the patient medication information is printed and given to you when you pick up your prescription, it also updates the formatting so it’s easier for patients to read and understand. This will decrease medication non-adherence deaths, emergency room visits and health care costs — it's just common sense.
The pharmaceutical industry is trying to say that going digital will make this information more accessible, but that’s just not the reality for millions in Wisconsin who are not technologically savvy, don’t have access to the internet or don’t have a smartphone. I know Baldwin believes in protecting all Wisconsinites and would never put our lives at risk because one industry is prioritizing their bottom line over the health of their patients.
Baldwin has a reputation here for standing up for what’s right and protecting the Badger State. As an influential member of the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee and the chairwoman of the Senate Appropriations Subcommittee on Labor, Health and Human Services, which oversees funding the FDA, I have every confidence she'll use her oversight authority to ensure the FDA's final rule is what's best for patients, not the pharmaceutical industry.