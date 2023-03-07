Is Republican Assembly Speaker Robin Vos the current day reincarnation of Ernestine the telephone operator? Very possibly so. Here’s why.
Ernestine was a character created by legendary comedian Lily Tomlin. Four decades ago, long before we all had cell phones, there was no competition for phone service. If you wanted a telephone, you had no choice. There was only one company that could provide you with a phone. Epitomizing that monopoly status, Ernestine the telephone operator would brush off customer complaints about phone service with her trademark rebuff: “We don’t care. We don’t have to. We’re the phone company.”
Like the old phone company monopoly, Robin Vos and the Republican Legislature also don’t have competition. That’s not because Wisconsin is an overwhelmingly Republican state. Just the opposite. Our state is about as evenly divided politically as can be. It’s because, thanks to the current right-wing majority on the state Supreme Court, Legislative districts have been so gerrymandered that it’s almost impossible for Republicans to lose control, no matter how much they offend the electorate. Robin Vos and his gerrymandered Republican legislative minions glory in their monopoly status and repeatedly thumb their noses at the good people of Wisconsin. Like Ernestine the telephone operator, their actions say to Wisconsin, “We don’t care. We don’t have to. We’re the gerrymandered Republicans.”
Getting rid of gerrymandering and having fair and competitive elections is perhaps the most important reason to vote for Judge Janet Protasiewicz for Supreme Court justice on April 4. She believes that in our beloved country, the people have a right to fair elections. That’s a big contrast to her opponent. Dan Kelly wants to keep gerrymandered districts just the way they are now, depriving the people of Wisconsin of meaningful elections and legislative accountability. As a highly partisan Republican, he has indicated that he will keep gerrymandering in place.
Fair and competitive legislative maps are important for two reasons. Obviously, they give the voters the chance to decide who runs the government. That’s called democracy. Perhaps less obviously, they keep those in power on their toes — elected officials have to be sensitive to whether their policy decisions and their conduct finds favor with the electorate.
Without fair maps, the ruling party can give the middle finger to the citizens without fear of electoral consequences, and that’s just what Vos and the Republican-controlled Legislature do repeatedly. Vos shamefully has already spent $2.5 million of taxpayer money on a fraudulent and laughable “investigation” of our elections by Michael Gableman. In the course of that partisan escapade, Vos himself was held in contempt of court. Would a legislative majority that had to worry about voters’ opinions be willing to engage in that kind of blatant, partisan mischief?
A recent editorial in the Wisconsin State Journal discussed some of the ways the gerrymandered Republican Legislature has disregarded the will of the people. They contrasted the results of the respected Marquette Law School poll of Wisconsin public opinion with the actions of the Legislature. On issue after issue, including abortion, family leave, funding for police, support for public schools and legalizing marijuana, GOP legislators have ignored the wishes of the people. On all these issues, the overwhelming views of the public are directly opposite the actions of the gerrymandered Legislature. Would a legislative majority that had to run for reelection in fairly mapped districts show such a callous disregard for public opinion?
We have one, and only one, opportunity to restore democracy in Wisconsin. That chance comes on April 4 when we can elect Judge Janet Protasiewicz to the Supreme Court.