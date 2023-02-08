For far too long, generations of Wisconsinites watched as the climate crisis worsened and politicians did nothing. From 2011 to 2021, Wisconsin experienced 22 "extreme" weather events that cost $1 billion or more. Those events caused more than $121 billion in damages and 388 deaths.
In 2021 alone, Wisconsin experienced 231 weather events classified as "severe," causing millions in damage to our homes, agriculture and livelihoods. Last May, hail that ranged from the size of golf-balls to baseballs caused $1.2 billion in damages to homes, vehicles, businesses and other infrastructure. Climate change is projected to worsen exponentially, with more than 200,000 Wisconsinites especially vulnerable to severe flooding and 130,000 Wisconsinites to extreme heat.
If there's a silver lining, it's that from day one President Joe Biden has demonstrated his commitment to acting with urgency in response to the greatest existential threat of our time.
Biden's Bipartisan Infrastructure Law is already delivering results for the people of Wisconsin. More than $2.7 billion in announced funds are headed to the state, with 160 specific projects identified for funding. Through the National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Program alone, Wisconsin can expect more than $78 million over five years to support the expansion of electric vehicle charging, including $28.4 million in 2022 and 2023. In 2022, Wisconsin received $109 million for clean energy, energy efficiency and power.
Thanks to Biden, Wisconsin has also been able to access more than $95 million in new funding delivered by the infrastructure law to help families lower energy costs through the Weatherization Assistance Program (WAP). The expanded funds make it possible to retrofit low-income homes in Milwaukee County so they are more energy efficient and resilient to extreme weather while lowering utility bills. Biden has promised to direct at least 40% of the overall benefits from federal clean energy investments to disadvantaged communities.
Biden's historic Inflation Reduction Act — passed through Congress last August with support from Sen. Tammy Baldwin and Reps. Gwen Moore, Mark Pocan and Ron Kind — is the most significant legislation in U.S. history to tackle the climate crisis and strengthen American energy security. Through its $369 billion in investments in climate, clean energy and energy efficiency projects, the president's signature legislation will lower energy costs for consumers and small businesses, and cut climate pollution by an estimated 40% by 2030, all while creating as many as 9 million clean energy jobs across America. The new law is expected to create as many as 85,000 good-paying union jobs in Wisconsin over the next five years.
The Inflation Reduction Act also creates significant opportunities for families, farms, municipalities and small businesses across Wisconsin to reduce their climate footprint and accelerate our transition to clean energy. The new law supports climate-smart agriculture practices that will help Wisconsin's 64,100 farms lead on climate solutions and reward their stewardship. Wisconsin's electric co-ops — serving about 270,000 homes, businesses and other customers — are eligible for direct-pay clean energy tax credits to boost resiliency, reliability and affordability.
The new law also makes it cheaper for Wisconsinites to purchase electric vehicles with discounts up to $7,500 for new vehicles and $4,000 for used ones. Consumers and small businesses benefit from tax credits covering 30% of the costs of installing low-cost solar power and replacing old appliances with more climate change-friendly versions.
Wisconsin Conservation Voters is grateful to the Biden-Harris administration and our climate champions in Congress for making enormous strides to combat climate change the past two years.
As Biden laid out in Tuesday's State of the Union address, there is enormous work ahead, and Republicans' slim majority in the House won't make things any easier.
Biden must continue using every tool at his disposal to combat climate change and ensure that all of us breathe clean air, enjoy clean water and have a safe, healthy, livable planet.