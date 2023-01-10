What a difference a year makes!
In January 2022 national pundits were writing Joe Biden's political obituary. They were calling his presidency a failure and predicting that he would lead Democrats to an electoral defeat of historic proportions in November 2022.
Well, many of those same folks are singing a different tune right now. And well they should.
Biden is never going to have the charisma of Barack Obama, the eloquence of Ronald Reagan or the youthful vigor of John Kennedy. He's well known for his bouts of foot in mouth disease, his verbal tics and his occasional rambling non sequiturs. But judging him on his accomplishments and not on his speaking ability or stage presence is a much more accurate way to evaluate his presidency. And on that basis, Biden is looking mighty good.
Of course, Donald Trump is an easy act to follow. But what Biden has achieved in his first two years in office would be impressive regardless of who was his predecessor. While the list of his successes are long, I believe that in years to come two specific triumphs will be looked upon as bending the arc of history.
First of those is Ukraine. Joe Biden has not only been steadfast in opposing the brutal aggression of Vladimir Putin’s fascist dictatorship, he has united democracies to support the Ukrainian resistance to the Russian invasion. While the bulk of the credit for stymying Putin’s aggression goes to the courage of the Ukrainian people and their armed forces, Biden’s leadership has been crucial to their success. He has not only provided substantial armaments to Ukraine, often in the face of resistance from Putin-loving Republicans, but also rallied the often fractious European democracies to join in assisting Ukraine. The fight to stop Putin in Ukraine is essential to the long-term preservation of democracy and national sovereignty, not only in that country but around the world.
The second historical achievement is supercharging the fight against global warming. After four years of Trump abandoning the crucial work of limiting climate disruption, Biden has not only reversed Trump’s policies but dramatically increased the resources to combat global warming. In addition to rejoining the Paris Accords and his numerous executive actions to reduce global warming pollution, Biden enacted legislation to make the biggest investment in history in renewable energy and to reduce U.S. carbon emissions by 40% by 2030. At a time when the impacts of global warming — more dangerous storms, unprecedented heat waves and record-setting droughts — are increasingly catastrophic, leading the way to cleaner energy is essential.
Also extremely important, Biden has restored our democratic norms after the Jan. 6 insurrection and the attempt by Trump and his allies to nullify the presidential election. And while we might take this for granted, there hasn’t been a scandal or an indictment during Biden’s first two years.
There are many other achievements, if not as momentous as resisting Putin and fighting global warming, that are still truly impactful. After years of talking about our decaying infrastructure, we’re finally making a significant investment in fixing our roads, rails, airports and water systems. The right to marry the person you love is now enshrined in federal law. Ketanji Brown Jackson is on the Supreme Court, and a record number of judges have been confirmed. Made-in-America manufacturing, including indispensable computer chips, is expanding at a pace not seen in 30 years. And the Biden administration has set aside millions of acres of natural areas for protection.
Well done, President Biden. Here’s to six more years!