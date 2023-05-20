Playing politics with our nation’s debt ceiling is dangerous business. But that’s exactly what Republicans in Congress are doing as they hold the economy hostage while trying to force drastic and damaging budget cuts.
If our country were to default on its debt, inflation would soar, unemployment would surge and the U.S. government’s credit rating would be downgraded, making it harder to pay for public services and infrastructure, and to fund programs like Social Security. It would be catastrophic for Wisconsin families and our entire county.
With a debt default bearing down — experts estimate that it could come as early as June if Congress doesn’t act — congressional Republicans are attempting to force the country to either go into default or impose serious harm to working families, students, retirees and vulnerable Americans.
The Republican bill to raise the debt ceiling contains a disturbing laundry list of cuts and attacks that define their extreme MAGA playbook. It also stands in stark contrast to President Joe Biden’s plan to raise the debt ceiling without any extraneous policies — and his accomplishments that are lowering costs and creating good-paying union jobs.
The MAGA plan would offshore manufacturing and kill thousands of good-paying jobs, and would even jeopardize the more than 9 million jobs expected to be created over the next decade by Biden’s Inflation Reduction Act. Independent analyst Moody’s Analytics says the Republican proposal "would meaningfully increase the likelihood" of a recession and result in 780,000 fewer jobs by the end of 2024 compared with the clean debt limit increase that Biden is calling for.
The promise of a strong public education system is a gateway to opportunity, and our federal government should be doing all it can to support kids, teachers and schools. Yet the Republican bill would slash education, eliminating 108,000 teachers, impacting over 32 million children.
Among other harmful impacts, the GOP plan would also increase energy bills, raise taxes on working families and strip health care from millions of Americans — all while leaving in place every tax giveaway and loophole for corporations put in place by the former president.
The bottom line is Republicans in Congress are coming forward with a message, "We’ll either force America to default on its debt and trigger a recession, or we’ll take away health care, cut education and kill more than 100,000 jobs." It’s deeply unpopular, extreme and dangerous.
If Republicans get their way, thousands of families across our state will suffer. Seven thousand families would lose access to rental assistance, including older adults, persons with disabilities and families with children. Twenty-four thousand women, infants and children would lose vital nutrition assistance. More than 100,000 veterans could lose access to outpatient visits in Wisconsin, leaving them unable to get appointments for care like wellness visits, mental health services and substance disorder treatment.
The GOP’s “Default on America Act” would do much more harm than good.
Fortunately, not only is Biden standing in the way, he’s leading the charge to drive down costs and create good-paying union jobs.
Now Biden’s budget plan, which he’s not tying to a critical debt limit increase, would cut the deficit by nearly $3 trillion over 10 years by asking the super-wealthy and large corporations to pay their fair share, and by cutting wasteful spending on special interests like big pharma and big oil.
Nothing is shining a brighter spotlight on the contrast between Biden and congressional Republicans than the current debt ceiling fight. Through a vision of growing the economy from the middle out, Biden is delivering on his promises for working families. Congressional Republicans’ MAGA agenda, on the other hand, is forcing a false choice between economic collapse and catastrophe for workers, kids and retirees.