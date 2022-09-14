As an anthropological archaeologist, I study long-term trends in government style. In a very general sense, throughout history there have been two paths to power. These paths are somewhat cyclical, and in recent history the cycles have tended to span (very roughly) 40 years.
One path is exclusionary: Power is negotiated through a network of personal, familial and/or business ties. Autocratic rulers who monopolize wealth are common. Many of my ancestors fled Eastern Europe during the exclusionary period between the end of the 19th century and 1945.
The other path is inclusionary. Power is shared among different groups, wealth is somewhat more evenly distributed and the trappings of rule are understated.
Between World War II and the Reagan presidency — another cycle of roughly 40 years — power, at least in the U.S., trended toward inclusionary. Think Social Security (1935), the Civil Rights Act (1964), and Medicare (1965). Around 1980 there was a shift toward exclusionary power, which reached its peak following the presidential election of 2016.
The election of Joe Biden in 2020, which may mark the start of a new cycle, reflects a national desire for a return to inclusionary power. And recent legislation led by the slim Democratic majority in Washington has moved in inclusionary directions. But the precariousness of these small gains cannot be understated. As an anthropologist and a Jew, I am terrified that the cycle of what President Biden has called semi-fascism can only be stopped in its tracks if we are able to elect more Democrats to both chambers of Congress.
Unfortunately, billions of dollars in right-wing dark money, the extreme gerrymandering of our state, and the expanding right-wing toolkit of voter suppression and intimidation methods mean that we must fight hard to reach this goal. In Wisconsin, one of our two U.S. senators, Ron Johnson, is firmly planted in the exclusionary camp. If he wins reelection, the grave threats to Social Security, Medicare and our already vanishing civil rights remains (Google his views on this if you don't believe me).
But let's count our blessings that his opponent this November is current Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes, whose very inclusionary Plan for Democracy addresses every single one of these issues and more.
If you care, please join me in supporting the Mandela Barnes campaign in any way you can, and by voting for Barnes in November. While you're at it, remember to check the box to keep Tony Evers, whose opponent is even more exclusionary than Barnes', in the Governor's Mansion, too.