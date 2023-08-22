While my childhood longing for an endless summer persists into adulthood, the ever-earlier sunsets remind me of the transition of seasons, and the start of another school year on the horizon.
While I look forward to nurturing relationships between local food growers and students as part of my work at REAP Food Group, I can’t ignore my feeling of concern that the new school year brings for school nutrition programs.
The 2023-24 school year marks the second year on this side of the pandemic where school districts operating the National School Lunch Program (NSLP) return to the pre-COVD regulations of asking families to fill out an application to determine if their household qualifies for free and reduced price school meals.
As a former auditor of the NSLP, I had the privilege of working with school nutrition professionals and programs throughout Wisconsin, and with it the opportunity to study the free and reduced price meal application system up close. To me, it is the application that has kept, and continues to keep, school nutrition programs from reaching their full potential of feeding, nurturing and caring for all students.
To provide some context, the NSLP is a federal school nutrition program that was created shortly after World War II. Schools are not required to participate in the program, but a majority of schools throughout the country do, as the program provides funding for student participation and access to U.S.-grown products to serve as part of the meal program. Without participation in the program, school meals would likely cost more, as the entire cost of making the meal would have to be passed along to students.
A requirement for participation is providing all households the opportunity to fill out a free and reduced price meal application. Students from households with incomes below certain thresholds receive school meals either for free or at a reduced price.
This requires school nutrition professionals to prioritize the free and reduced meal application to first ensure all students have access to meals, in itself a time-consuming and emotionally draining task. From addressing questions and comprehension barriers to convincing a household that their income information would remain confidential because the household was too proud or concerned that others in their community would know they were struggling financially — a storyline I heard all too often throughout the state — the application creates a barrier for students in achieving their full potential. And not simply their academic potential while in K-12 school, but throughout life.
Access to nourishing school meals during the school day means improved focus in the classroom, opening the door for future employment, educational, and professional opportunities, and nurturing healthy family, social and community relationships.
While school nutrition programs faced major challenges throughout the pandemic, from severe supply chain disruptions to figuring out meal distribution for remote learning, a silver lining was federal waivers allowing school nutrition programs throughout the country to feed all students a breakfast and lunch for free, no application required.
These federal waivers for free meals lasted for two years, up until the summer of 2022, when the federal government deemed they were no longer necessary, and a return to the previous application system was required.
But states throughout the country had already seen the academic and economic benefits of free meals for students and began taking measures to ensure free meals continued for students in their state, an effort known as Healthy School Meals for All. California became the first to pass Healthy School Meals for All legislation, with several states following suit, including our neighbors of Minnesota and Michigan.
That’s not to say Wisconsin hasn’t been working on this effort. Wisconsin was actually one of the first states to introduce a Healthy School Meals for All legislation, with state Reps. Kristina Shelton and Francesca Hong and state Sen. Chris Larson introducing a bill in November 2021, followed by Gov. Tony Evers including free school meals for all students in his proposed budget this spring after the initial bill died in the Legislature.
Unfortunately, the Joint Finance Committee cut the measure from the final budget this summer. But from these efforts came the Healthy School Meals for All Wisconsin Coalition, made up of more than 80 individuals, groups and organizations working to make Healthy School Meals for All a reality in Wisconsin.
Why should I care about this work, being that my position at REAP has 'Farm to School" and not "School Nutrition Program" in the position description title?
Here at REAP Food Group, we know Farm to School — a movement that promotes the use of locally and regionally grown foods in schools through activities and initiatives focused on local food education, school gardens and local food purchasing — works best in partnership with strong School Nutrition Programs. That is why REAP assists in research and advocates for local, state and federal policies that benefit students and school nutrition programs as a whole, including Healthy School Meals for All Wisconsin.
What can you do? For starters, join the Healthy School Meals for All Wisconsin Coalition, then ask your school how you can support their efforts to feed and care for all students. And be sure to check out some of the amazing work of school nutrition programs from around the state, including New Richmond School District's Lettuce Project.