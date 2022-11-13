For a few years, people have discussed baby bonds as a potential solution to the wealth gap, and several state and local governments are now seriously considering implementing baby bond programs.
On May 14, 2022, The Capitol Times of Madison, Wisconsin, published my opinion column proposing a solution to the wealth gap by creating and funding newborn baby Roth individual retirement accounts. This op-ed follows up with a comparison and contrast of “baby bonds” and “baby Roth.”
One difference is the period for benefits to develop and manifest. Baby bonds make wealth available when the participant turns 18 years old to use for education, home purchase or other needs.
A baby Roth would be available for use at full retirement age, currently 67. The time difference is crucial: More time allows compound interest to create greater wealth in a baby Roth.
The means of generating wealth is different. Baby bonds would be trust funds invested in government-administered bonds. The government would make annual investments in the accounts to accumulate wealth over the shorter 18-year period.
A baby Roth would invest in diversified, low-expense stock index funds, functioning like regular Roth IRAs. A mutual fund company would administer the accounts. Tax return implications would be simple. To maximize compounding, all dividends and capital gains must reinvest automatically.
With baby bonds, the government would pay for all program administration costs. The necessary government infrastructure, operating costs and staffing would be more elaborate and expensive than for baby Roth. Thus, baby bonds would cost the government more than baby Roth.
As for baby Roth administration, the private mutual fund sector would do most of the work. The mutual fund company would pay most costs, thus minimizing governmental costs.
Baby bonds would generate less net wealth because they would have less time to compound, and the annual yield of bonds is lower than stocks.
The baby Roth would generate greater net wealth than a baby bond because: first, the historical annual return of stocks is higher than bonds; and second, the period for compound interest to work for a baby Roth would be about four times longer than a baby bond. The combination of these two factors would make the wealth-generating power of a baby Roth much greater than a baby bond.
A baby bond program would make accumulated wealth accessible after 18 years for participants to spend. Baby bonds may be a useful short-term partial solution of the wealth gap at the life stage when participants would need money to help pay for education or housing.
A baby Roth program would be reliant more on compound interest and time. The government could make a one-time investment of $10,000 in the first year after birth to a baby Roth account, then let compound interest work for 67 years. Thus, a baby Roth would be a more effective long-term tool for generating retirement and generational wealth.