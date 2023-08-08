Last week, I did something I haven’t done in a long time. I attended an official event at the state Capitol, the first time since I left the Legislature more than a dozen years ago.
What was momentous enough to cause me to interrupt my retired bliss? It was the swearing in of our newest Supreme Court Justice, Janet Protasiewicz. The Supreme Court, long dominated by the right wing and used as blunt instrument of Republican power, will no longer be controlled by partisan politicians hiding behind black robes.
The Supreme Court race last April was probably the most meaningful way for voters to express themselves in recent years. To a significant extent, Wisconsin voters have been denied the opportunity to exercise their sacred American right to be governed by a government of their choice.
Because of the most extreme partisan gerrymandering in the nation, we might as well cancel the election for the state Legislature. The maps are so skewed by Republicans with the connivance of the previous Supreme Court majority that the vote of the electorate doesn’t matter — gerrymandering assured Republicans of control of the Assembly and Senate.
The governor’s race does matter, but when the people elected Tony Evers in 2018, the Republicans did everything they could to negate the will of the voters. In the few weeks between the election and the removal of Scott Walker, the gerrymandered Republican Legislature and the defeated Walker used a lame-duck session to weaken the powers of the governor while Evers held the job. They further undermined the voters’ choice by refusing to even consider the confirmation of Evers' appointments. They conspired with the right wing Supreme Court to improperly retain control of the Natural Resources Board, defeating Evers’ attempts to control toxic pollutants in our drinking water.
All that changed last Tuesday when Justice Protasiewicz took the oath of office to which she was elected last April. In this very purple state, where even a statewide margin of a couple of percentage points is considered a solid victory, she won in a double-digit landslide.
Protasiewicz probably best summed up why she was such an overwhelming winner. In a speech after her investiture, she related that voters repeatedly told her, “We want a Wisconsin with a fair and impartial Supreme Court.” They were clearly sick of a court that ignored precedent and the law to advance partisan Republican interests and ideology.
The new Supreme Court majority will have a lot on its plate, but I believe that Badgers can rest assured that the rule of law and fairness will return to our top court. Hopefully, they will soon have the opportunity to reconsider the previous court’s mistaken rulings that limited the ability of voters to cast their ballots and that imposed extreme partisan gerrymandering to guarantee a Republican majority in the Legislature. They will also decide whether a 1849 law will be misconstrued to limit the health rights of women as the powerful antichoice lobby is seeking to do.
In remarks before she administered the oath of office, Justice Ann Walsh Bradley recalled the once glorious reputation of our Supreme Court. She noted how the Wisconsin court was highly respected and once considered the best in the nation, inspiring other state’s Courts to be more open and judicious. She was, however, very pointed in using the past tense.
She concluded with this thought. With Janet Protasiewicz now joining three other Justices to comprise a fair-minded majority, they will “return this court to the national reputation it once enjoyed.”