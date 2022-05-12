Until recently, I was the lead security person at La Follette High School. While in that position, I renamed the security guards the “Outreach and Engagement Team,” because that is what we do — outreach and engage.
Recently La Follette students organized a walkout to protest the removal of the social-emotional immersion space I created known as Coach’s Crib.
Originally, according to La Follette Principal Matt Thompson, this space was supposed to “scoop up all the Black boys in the hallways and keep them in a room.” When I was tasked with this order, I replied to him that I cannot do that because I am not a warden, nor were these young Black students prisoners. His response was, “You’re no longer going to be on the floor, and we are taking your radio and you are going to be in that room, so make the best of it.”
Knowing that I had no choice in the matter, I prayed, and my ancestors guided me to creating Coach’s Crib, a place that would elevate the mental health needs of students with a focus on Black students, as they have been traditionally and historically under-supported.
Recently, I had been placed on administrative leave several times because of my undying support of these incredible students. You see, you cannot bounce from being punitive to being supportive of students, and Principal Thompson would never remotely think about negatively impacting the mental health of any students but Black students. People know me as an unapologetic Black man who fights for the dignity of all. Consequently, I become feared by white privilege and hated by white supremacy. Only white supremacy would be dismissive enough of Black students to tell them that their mental health support has been reduced from all day to 90 minutes a day simply because the power structure doesn’t like the unapologetic Black man in the room.
There are — separately — two phrases and four words that are respected in schools when uttered by everyone except Black students. The two phrases are “safe space” and “trusted adult.” The four words are “student-chosen safe space.” La Follette students have been asking, protesting, demanding to know why their safe space has been taken away. The district has pretended to hear, but refused to acknowledge.
The reason is nothing more than the usual stupidity of white supremacy. The students of La Follette have stood up and supported me. I’m asking that we quit pretending to hear what they say and start acknowledging what they say. They have said that Coach’s Crib in their safe space. They have said Coach Assad is a trusted adult. They have stated that they feel like they are heard in that space. They are fed there, they are listened to, and more than anything, their very existence is celebrated there.
While it’s obvious that every student’s mental health needs should be supported and elevated and recognized, it’s vital that we understand the extra level of mental health support that Black students need. While working at La Follette, I’ve witnessed the physical assaults of Black students from white staff. Many of the staff members are still in the building and work for MMSD and MSCR. I’ve witnessed Black staff members engage in negative conduct towards Black students, all the while being supported by white supremacy.
There are at least 20 black students in the building who have complained to Principal Thompson about the conduct of certain staff members, and yet they have never been listened to. However, if just one white student had the same complaints, the staff person in question would not still be in the building; it would be immediately addressed.
Black students are constantly undervalued and ignored. This is exacerbated when you remove a place like Coach’s Crib where they feel supported.
There is no mental health awareness for some until there is mental health support of all. Black student’s mental health matters. I will not stop supporting these students and all students. Listen to the students; that is all I ask.