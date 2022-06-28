History matters. As many wise people have said in many different ways, we ignore the lessons of history at our peril.
There are vital lessons to be learned from the past as we now face two dangerous attacks on democracy: the Russian invasion of democratic Ukraine and Trump’s efforts to undermine American democracy. Two historic events — one that happened more than eight decades ago and another which occurred far more recently — both bear warnings for today.
Sudetenland is probably not a place most folks can find on a map, but it has a direct bearing on the current Russian expansionist aggression. It is an area of Czechoslovakia that contained many German speakers in 1938. Hitler threatened to invade the area and annex it to Germany. Rather than stand up to Hitler, democracies, led by England, tried to appease Hitler and offered no resistance.
Infamously, the British prime minister at the time, Neville Chamberlain, proclaimed that the result of the concession to Hitler would be “peace for our time." He contended that giving Hitler what he wanted would be the end of his aggression. Of course, we know the rest of the story.
The parallel to the current situation in Ukraine should be obvious. Russia, a fascist nation led by a megalomaniac dictator, demanded that Ukraine, which has many Russian speakers, be handed over to his control. Many (but not all) Republicans wanted to appease Putin and said our country should offer no serious resistance to his aggression. Fortunately, President Joe Biden and leaders of other democratic nations heeded the lesson of Sudetenland. Dictators like Putin or Hitler are not content with just one bite. It only whets their appetite.
An historical event far more recent and much closer to home also has a powerful lesson for those of us who treasure democracy. That event was the extensive effort to overturn the 2020 presidential election, which culminated in the deadly insurrection of Jan. 6. We are learning more and more about just how far Trump and his supporters went in an effort to keep Trump in office despite having lost his bid for reelection by more than 7 million votes. As conservative Republican Judge J. Michael Luttig testified, “America’s democracy was almost stolen from her.”
That is why the hearings by the House of Representative's Jan. 6 committee are so important. Republicans who want to rig the next presidential election would like us to ignore the conspiracy by Trump, Giuliani, et al. who tried to overturn the results of the last election and cancel the will of the people. They don’t want us to learn from history.
Republican politicians are trying to pooh-pooh the hearings. For example, Republican Sen. Josh Hawley, who encouraged the insurrectionists with a raised fist, said of the hearings, “I’ve been paying zero attention.” Northern Wisconsin Rep. Tom Tiffany has dismissed the mountain of evidence presented at the hearings as a “sideshow.” When every other network aired the first prime time hearing, Fox News refused to carry it. They even went so far as to skip all commercial breaks during the hearings, fearing that some of their viewers might go channel surfing and happen upon the hearing.
The lesson of history is that democracy is fragile. It must be defended from dictators like Hitler and Putin and would-be dictators like Trump. Ignoring Hitler’s aggression 84 years ago didn’t end his aggression — it greenlighted World War II.
Likewise, ignoring the attempt to overturn the results of an election that the incumbent president lost by more than 7 million votes will only greenlight more attacks on our democracy in the years ahead.