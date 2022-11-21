STEVENS POINT — Here’s a story befitting Thanksgiving week, about big trees and three Wisconsin natives who each in their own way have shown us their value. For this, we can give thanks, because it turns out we need big trees more than ever.
Last summer, while researching the impacts of climate change and other disturbances on northern forest landscapes, I contacted Lee Frelich, director of the Center for Forest Ecology at the University of Minnesota. An expert on the ecology of the northern forestlands, Frelich is Wisconsin born and raised, by way of Janesville and points north. One of those points north is near the tip of Door County, where his family has a cottage and where, at age 12, he secured a copy of “The Vegetation of Wisconsin: An Ordination of Plant Communities,” a book by John Curtis, the iconic University of Wisconsin-Madison botanist. “I read that book about 10 times and decided I would get a Ph.D. in forest ecology, which I did, at the University of Wisconsin,” he said.
During our conversation, Frelich mentioned a stand of old-growth hemlock forest in the Porcupine Mountains Wilderness State Park, near Ontonagon in Upper Michigan, where he has tended research plots for 41 years. The stand covers 35,000 acres, with some trees up to 400 years old, never logged. For context, a geographical township is about 23,000 acres. There, among these ancients, Frelich set up eight plots, each an acre and a quarter, to study natural disturbances in forests. Among his many findings: The stand has been remarkably resilient to an array of natural and human-fueled disturbances. To a question about mature forests and climate change, he replied: “From a carbon sequestration point of view, it makes sense to move forests to old-growth conditions via management, or to let them get there by natural processes, over as much of the landscape as possible. In many cases they are also more resilient to climate change.”
Shortly afterward, in a happy coincidence, I learned a bit about how that stand in the Porkies was spared. Researching citizen environmental activism in Wisconsin, I reviewed the biographies of several inductees in the Wisconsin Conservation Hall of Fame. Among them, a woman named Wilhelmine La Budde, a conservation pioneer born in Elkhart Lake in 1880. As a leader in local, state and national Federated Women’s Clubs and other conservation-minded organizations, La Budde worked on an array of causes, including protection of the Horicon Marsh from development and forest restoration across the country. Oh, and she pushed for preservation of that stand in the Porkies, angering many in the forestry community who considered her a busy body. There were other busy bodies, too, including Aldo Leopold, who stood with her on the effort.
Porcupine Mountains State Park was established in 1945, in part to protect that stand. In 1972, it was designated a wilderness state park. La Budde died in 1955, having earned a place in Wisconsin conservation history.
But wait, there’s more.
With trees on my mind, I met up with Mike Dombeck over margaritas and lunch at a favorite local Mexican restaurant. Yes, we talked about saving stands of mature forests, including a new initiative he’s promoting. Dombeck was born in Stevens Point, where he attended the local university to earn an undergraduate degree in biology before obtaining advanced degrees elsewhere. You could say he did well. His career highlights include being the only person in history to have led the nation's two largest land management agencies, the U.S. Forest Service and U.S. Bureau of Land Management. As chief of the Forest Service during the Clinton Administration, Dombeck led the effort to develop what is known as “the roadless rule,” which protected 58 million acres of the most remote national forest lands from roads and other incursions. It was controversial, but endures to this day. Watershed protection was a major motivator when Dombeck introduced it. This was at the dawn of the 21st century, in the early days of worldwide concern about climate change. One thing we know two decades later is that mature forests capture and hold great quantities of carbon. Planting more trees to do the same is fine, and there’s a federal initiative to do so. But it will take many decades for the young ones to catch up to their elders. Saving the big ones will have an outsized impact.
A few weeks after our get-together, Dombeck sent me a link to an op-ed he co-authored with Chris Wood, president and CEO of Trout Unlimited, in The Hill. Titled “Climate-smart idea: Don’t cut down older forests,” the piece advocates a federal rule that would protect America’s last remaining publicly owned old-growth and mature forests. Saving these forests will provide an array of benefits, not the least of which is absorbing vast amounts of carbon from the atmosphere, they write. In what looks like a movement, the same case is being made by ecologists and conservationists for the major forest landscapes worldwide.
So, you see, Wilhelmine La Budde was right, as Mike Dombeck and Lee Frelich have proved.