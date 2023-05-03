As a broadcast meteorologist, it is my job to sound the alarm when weather dangers are on the horizon. In my more than 40-year career, there have been many nights when my team and I have worked well into the early morning hours to make sure that our viewers in southern Wisconsin were armed with the facts about an approaching storm.
Well, a larger storm has been brewing for quite some time now, and I would be remiss in not alerting you to that danger as well: climate change. It is making extreme weather worse and will further disrupt our lives, livelihoods and economy unless and until it is curbed.
Just as I let you know when to ready your snowblower or simply take your umbrella with you to work, it’s my responsibility to let you know that a significant tool will soon be available to protect us from this larger “storm.”
Science informs our day-to-day weather forecasts, and science informs our understanding of what’s causing climate change, and it tells us how to address it: primarily by eliminating the heat-trapping gasses that accumulate in our atmosphere.
Power plants are one of the biggest sources of these emissions, contributing about a quarter of the U.S. total, second only to the transportation sector. Thankfully, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) will soon release new standards with the potential to significantly reduce the amount of climate pollution released by power plants. These standards will clean up our air and protect our health and economy.
This Cut Climate Pollution Plan is critical. As these gasses continue to build up in the atmosphere our climate reality has only grown increasingly dire.
Wisconsin has seen increased temperatures, worsening air quality and more frequent and more intense extreme weather events in relation to worsening climate conditions. Average temperatures in Wisconsin have climbed about 2 degrees Fahrenheit since the early 1900s, and today 11% of Wisconsin residents live in counties with a summer average of more than nine extreme heat days. As a result, heat stress causes an average of 900 emergency room visits and more than 80 hospitalizations a year.
As we experience these realities of climate change in real time, I know a lot of us are fearful for what the future holds. When I think about my grandchildren and the lives they will lead, I can’t help but worry about the catastrophic climate change impacts they are likely to experience. From more extreme precipitation and heat to health complications caused by pollution, including from living downwind of big Western wildfires, it is clear that we are at an inflection point when it comes to combating climate change. We must correct course.
But I want to assure you, scientists have made major progress in identifying ways to intervene and we have real solutions to these problems.
I hope you share my concerns and will encourage the EPA to take the strongest possible action during the upcoming public comment period. I encourage you to speak with your family, your neighbors and folks in your community about how climate change is affecting us in Wisconsin and get them involved in supporting the Cut Climate Pollution Plan.
I’ve sounded the alarm and you’re armed with the facts. Let’s work together to build a brighter forecast for southern Wisconsin. ￼