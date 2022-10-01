I am a Black woman creative artist who has bent and shaped words since I was a child.
I wrote as a young novelist until I discovered and fell in love with the power of poetry. Known professionally as Poet Fabu, I am also a culture columnist, academic writer, essayist and I write stories as a storyteller. An important component of my writing is to always authenticate and celebrate the Black experience because I write to encourage, inspire and remind.
On my writing journey, I work hard to balance being an artist and, equally important, also advocate for justice. Institutionalized racism and gender bias permeates most of American society, so why does anyone expect the field of art to be different? Artists can be racist too, and art organizations often promote only the art and artists who look and sound like the majority.
I once invited the late Ken Haynes, who became a poet after leaving the police department, to join me in advocating for Black artists in Wisconsin, and especially in Madison. I remember his answer clearly: “If I spend my time fighting injustice in the art world, I will not have time to create.” I respected his opinion, but for me, artistry and advocacy are equally important. I want my words to remain in the earth, and I want to leave a “black print” for success for the next generation, which is: Never accept injustice quietly.
On Sept. 20 in the Community Room of Madison College's Goodman South Campus, five Black women artists gathered for a panel, "Black Women Artist Speak," representing the arts in theater, poetry, painting and music. The artists, all from Madison, were Lilada Gee, Catrina J. Sparkman, Grace Ruo, Sonia Valle and me. These Black women artists shared their real experiences in Madison, as well as their perspective on what should be done to ensure equity and offer fair compensation for their services in the Madison art scene. The discussion centered on ways in which the Madison public, art institutions, funders and philanthropic communities can be more supportive. Panel sponsors were the Madison Arts Commission, the Friends of the Madison Arts Commission and Seein Is Believin LLC.
The original plan was to hold the panel at the Madison Museum of Contemporary Art (MMoCA) auditorium to highlight the wonderful exhibition, "Ain’t I A Woman?": Wisconsin Triannual 2022, curated by Fatima Laster and due to close on Oct. 6, as well as to acknowledge the wonderful Charlotte Cummins and Annik Dupaty, who are Black women artists, as well as educators and MMoCA staff. The MMoCA director no longer wanted MMoCA (the board president supported her) to host. MMoCA’s mistreatment of the Black woman artist Lilada Gee and her artwork has still not been resolved. Overture began the offense and MMoCA continued it, with both events widely reported in local media.
I wrote a recent poem entitled “We Are Wisconsin,” which captures in poetic form that all the people of Wisconsin contribute to the well-being of this state, both past and present. No one left the event, "Black Woman Artist Speak," without hearing clearly the steps that are needed to improve the Madison art community for Black women artists. There were not many art organizations present, yet the community showed their support.
There will be a second meeting in February, during Black History Month, to assess whether any change, for the better, has occurred. Meanwhile, everyone is invited to support Black women creative artists with the same vigor, intensity, devotion and finances as they support white women and white men creative artists in Madison. Madison can be a place where all artists are welcomed and can make a living creating art.