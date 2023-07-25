My recent column noted that the 2024 presidential election was very likely to be a rerun of Biden vs. Trump. I opined that for the sake of our democracy, it’s essential that Biden win, and one of the greatest threats is the possibility of minor-party candidates siphoning off enough votes from Biden to put Trump back in the White House.
The leaders of the local Green Party responded to my column. Their rejoinder was sincere and deserving of a response from me. While I disagree with several of their arguments, I’ll start with a major point of agreement. The Green Party leaders wrote: “Attention should be on reforming our electoral system to better represent the diverse political perspectives of the American people. This could include measures such as ranked-choice voting, which allows people to vote for third-party candidates without forcing voters into a 'lesser-evil' dilemma.”
I agree. Ranked-choice voting, often called “instant runoff,” allows voters to vote for the candidate of their choice but also rank the other candidates based on their preference. In order to win, a candidate must obtain a majority of votes, based on voters' first, second or, if need be, third choice.
Two states have adopted this system for state and federal elections: Maine and Alaska. The benefits were clearly expressed by advocates in Maine when that state voted to adopt ranked-choice voting: “Ranked choice voting ensures that candidates with the most votes and broadest support win, so voters get what they want. Candidates who are opposed by a majority of voters can never win ranked choice voting elections.”
Maine adopted this system after a far-right candidate was elected governor with just 38% of the vote because the moderate and liberal vote was split between two candidates. That candidate was repulsive to most Maine voters, and when he ran again under the ranked choice system, he was soundly defeated.
Now here’s where I disagree with the Green Party. The Green columnists claim that a Green Party candidate will not sway an election by taking votes from Biden. That is demonstrably not true. With the exception of Maine and Alaska, the 2024 presidential election will not be run with ranked-choice voting. Five recent reputable polls all show the same thing. Biden beats Trump one to one, but with a third-party candidate, Trump will be back in the White House.
It is foolhardy to ignore the threat to our democracy of another term of Donald Trump. According to a recent New York Times report, “Trump and his associates have a broader goal to … increase the president’s authority over every part of the federal government.” Imagine the Department of Justice or the Federal Communications Commission carrying out Trump’s authoritarian aims and revengeful schemes.
I wrote that the Green candidate, Ralph Nader, diverted enough votes from Gore in 2000 to elect Bush. The Green columnists disagreed and cited a study that some of the Green voters would have voted for Bush. Somewhat disingenuously, they failed to mention the conclusion of that very same study (by professors Michael Herron and Jeffrey Lewis) that, given the closeness of that election, Nader diverted enough votes from Gore to give the presidency to Bush.
Because of the cockamamie Electoral College system, the 2024 election is likely to be close. Remember, even though Biden won the popular vote by more than 7 million, a switch of just 41,000 votes would have elected Trump.
The danger of a second Trump term is too serious a threat to our democracy to mess around with third-party candidates.