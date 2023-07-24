SPRING GREEN — The whippoorwills in the oak woods behind the stage at American Players Theater sang their gorgeous but haunting tune as if on cue at a key moment in the third act of Thornton Wilder’s “Our Town” one recent night.
The July heat had quelled a bit, and the audience sat in rapture as the play, which Capital Times reviewer Lindsay Christians recently described as a “deep breath of a production,” reached its climax. Madison native Wilder said of his 1938 work, “The play is about mortality.”
As it turns out, APT — this gem known across the nation and beyond — faced its own mortality in 1986. It was former Gov. Tony Earl who led efforts to save it.
This year’s APT program includes a brief but touching tribute to Earl, who died earlier this year. Conceived a few years earlier, APT staged its first production in 1980 — William Shakespeare’s “A Midsummer Night’s Dream.” That production ended a nationwide search for a major outdoor theater site when a small group of founders gathered on the Lockman farm. As APT recounts, “One person walked to the base of a steep hill and began to read; his voice reached those above with uncanny clarity. After looking at 43 sites, this was the one.”
But by 1986, the nation’s second-largest outdoor theater for the classics was in dire financial straits, and its leadership announced its impending closing. Then-Gov. Earl, a longtime APT supporter, “leapt into action, meeting with stakeholders to help develop a strategy to reopen,” says this year’s program notes. “His efforts and his leadership were instrumental in raising funds from multiple sources, including a federal grant to Iowa County to help restructure APT’s debt.”
So, as the program notes, “APT would not have reopened in 1986, nor would we be celebrating our 44th season today, without Governor Anthony Earl’s vision and commitment to APT. We are forever grateful, and dedicate this season to his memory.”
With two stages, expansive picnic areas, concessions and gift shops, all in a gorgeous natural setting, APT welcomes more than 100,000 theater-goers annually and supports the regional economy with millions in tourist dollars. Other well-known theaters across the country are struggling to make ends meet. Let’s hope Earl’s efforts and those of countless others who support APT help keep it going for many years to come.
Much has changed in the days since Earl stepped in to help preserve APT. He came from a breed of leaders who believed that government could and should do big things to help the greater good. As with APT, government doesn’t have to do it all, but it can leverage big deeds through public-private partnerships. It can also do some things that the private sector can’t. The key word is “partnerships.”
As another example, I’m reminded of the Willow Flowage Scenic Waters area in Oneida County and the efforts two other governors, Earl’s successor, Republican Tommy Thompson, and later Democrat Jim Doyle, to preserve this vast yet accessible northern jewel. Thompson OK’d using the Knowles-Nelson Stewardship Fund in the late 1990s to help secure 16,000 acres as the state worked out deals with timber companies, the Packaging Corp. of America and other entities to preserve the wilderness area.
Doyle helped expand it, working with Wisconsin Valley Improvement Company to secure a donation of more than 6,000 acres of submerged land to the state and another 38 acres with two prominent boat landings. More acquisitions followed, and today, the more than 34,000-acre wilderness area provides year-round outdoor recreation and all the ecological and environmental benefits that go with the Willow.
These days, supporters of the Knowles-Nelson fund are busy fighting off efforts to weaken the program, named after Warren Knowles, a former Republican governor, and Gaylord Nelson, a former Democratic governor and U.S. senator.
But when the whippoorwills sang on a summer night in Spring Green, it was a reminder that we can and should expect our elected leaders to do big things that have lasting impacts for the greater good. It’s harder in today’s political climate to accomplish those feats, but we have some fine examples of how it was done in the past.