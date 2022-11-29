Recently an election was held in which voters were basically irrelevant because the ruling powers had rigged the system to make sure they remained in power regardless of the will of the electorate.
Am I referring to the sham referendum Putin conducted at the point of a rifle in the occupied territory of Ukraine? Or maybe the election in Iran where the Ayatollahs stay in charge no matter who is elected? Or perhaps North Korea, where only a candidate from the party of Kim Jong-un can be on the ballot?
No. I’m not referring to the phony elections in Iran, North Korea or Russian-occupied Ukraine. Actually, the most recent election that was rigged by the ruling party was held right here in Wisconsin. Control of the state Legislature was fixed by the Republican Party, with the connivance of the partisan state Supreme Court, before even a single vote was cast.
Despite the fact that Wisconsin is the epitome of a purple, 50-50 state, Republicans have so gerrymandered the districts for the state Assembly and state Senate that it is virtually impossible for them to lose control of the Legislature. Republicans retained strong majorities in each chamber of the Legislature after the Nov. 8 election even though voters chose Democrats Gov. Tony Evers and Attorney General Josh Kaul in the statewide elections. Combined with decisions by the partisan Supreme Court to allow the Legislature to limit the power of the governor, the ability of Wisconsin voters to exercise their sacred right as Americans to shape the direction of their government has been largely destroyed.
How did this happen? In 2011, Republicans passed the most partisan gerrymander in the country, which allowed them to remain in power for the past decade, even in elections where voters strongly favored Democrats. However, in 2018 the good people of Wisconsin elected a governor who explicitly ran on the promise that redistricting for the 2022 elections would result in fair maps that would give voters the final say. Evers kept that promise and vetoed the partisan Republican gerrymander. However, the state Supreme Court stepped in and imposed maps that were even more gerrymandered than those of the previous decade.
An analysis of the Republican gerrymander last spring by John Johnson, an expert from Marquette University, predicted that if an equal number of votes were cast for each party, Republicans would nonetheless win 63 out of 99 seats in the Assembly and 23 out of 33 in the Senate.
Is all hope lost? An emphatic no! That’s because the state Supreme Court decision was 4-3 and one of those four partisan Republican seats is up next April. If a fair-minded justice is elected, then the decision to rubber stamp the gerrymander can be reconsidered and reversed.
Our neighboring state of Michigan just showed what can happen when gerrymandering is outlawed. Like Wisconsin, Michigan is a purple state and like Wisconsin, Republicans gerrymandered the Legislature in 2011 to ensure their continued control for the past decade. However, Michigan voters can put referendums on the ballot and voted in 2018 to require nonpartisan redistricting. As a result, Michigan citizens won a fair vote for the Legislature this November and awarded a narrow victory to Democrats. In Michigan, the voters actually got to decide. Isn’t that how democracy is supposed to work?
Unlike Michigan, Wisconsin voters don’t have the right to put referendums on the ballot. But we do have a chance — and it’s likely our only chance — to restore democracy by electing a Supreme Court justice next April who will give voters back the right to decide who controls the Legislature.