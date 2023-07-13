Our Legislature is once again targeting transgender youth with Jim Crow-style proscription laws.
These are young people that are just trying to live their lives happily. They're just as wonderful as your straight children and grandchildren. And they deserve the same chances in life everyone else has. These laws aren’t about fairness, they’re about forcing less than 1% of the population back behind closed doors so others don’t have to see us. They’re about inciting a nationalistic base that hates nonconformity to their expectations. It’s about turning back the clock on progress. And finally, they’re about legalizing discrimination and oppressing their targets by making us second-class citizens.
There is nothing new about transgender people. From the dawn of the human age, we have existed. From the Vikings to the Indigenous Americans, they’ve all known of us. Some accepted and even revered us. Others, in more modern times, have rejected us and our complex identities. So what changed? Why does it seem as though this is a new issue? To tell that story is to tell the story of lost knowledge, book burnings and Nazism.
On May 6, 1933 the Berlin Institute of Sexology was broken into and occupied by Nazi supporters. The institute was the repository for the world's knowledge on transgender identities. It held over 20,000 books, many one-of-a-kind, which were burned and destroyed just four days later, destroying the history and world’s knowledge of transgender people the world over.
While we’ve been able to recover some of the lost knowledge, much will remain lost. However, we know there were transgender kings and queens, and even emperors throughout history, proving that if transgender people are given opportunities, we can thrive just like anyone else. Modern social sciences provide further proof. We know if these identities are respected in school, transgender kids perform far better in school than when they’re not respected.
Transgender youth’s participation in sports and team events is a part of respecting their identities and helping them succeed in life. It’s about being seen and finding inclusion into society. It’s about moving beyond the bigotry and hatred of yesteryear and creating a new and more fair world where everyone has the chance to succeed. I seem to recall that being many of our Founding Fathers' dream.
I’m not saying to avoid the science; instead I say embrace the science. But embracing the science means that one should not overreact. Introducing legislation without petitioning the governing sports rules bodies is an extreme overreaction. It is these sports rules bodies that examine the science of transition and determine when trans kids can compete. Based on science and not religion or bigotry or the fear-based paranoia right-wing propaganda stirs up.
If a new study needs to be commissioned, so be it. But understand, I know of no one that transitions to get an edge in sports. No one wants to “cheat.” This is a myth being perpetrated by conspiracists to get likes and shares on social media. Its design is simple, to create fear and paranoia. What is being asked for is a fair chance to compete.
America’s first colonists came in search of religious freedom and the freedom to live and breathe free. This dream, the American dream, is also the dream of transgender people. We too wish to live and breathe free. We seek life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness. This is our dream just as it is yours.