What evidence can help determine if a sentence if fair or not? In my opinion, the best option is using analytics. Sentencing guidelines in Wisconsin provide judges with extremely broad discretion. Prior to the widespread understanding of analytics, this approach was the best available. We expect judges to be fair and even-handed in the administration of justice.
The problem is that judges may not always be neutral in sentencing decisions. Occasionally judges may have biases based on factors like age, race, gender and social class. Other times, sentences may be based on idiosyncratic factors such as social/political connections, community status or electoral calculations.
There is an obvious solution to trying to understand, detect and remove unfair sentences, which is applying analytical techniques to a dataset of highly similar cases. The cases cannot be selectively chosen; instead, all highly similar cases must be included.
As a social scientist with broad experience in statistical analysis, I recently had an opportunity to analyze data for a case involving a OWI single homicide. I was provided access to the Wisconsin Circuit Court database by an appellate lawyer representing a defendant who was drunk, drove recklessly out of a bar parking lot at high speed and hit an oncoming vehicle, killing one of the passengers in the car and injuring three others.
The defendant’s original lawyer asked for a 10-year sentence, the pre-sentence investigation suggested a nine- to 11-year sentence, and the district attorney and family of the victim agreed on a 15-year sentence. The defendant, a hard-working, productive community member, readily accepted his guilt, expressing sorrow and regret for his actions. The judge sentenced the defendant to 21 years.
In ascertaining if this sentence was fair, I analyzed all single homicide OWI cases in Wisconsin from 2000 to 2020. I learned the sentence handed down by the judge in this case was three standard deviations above the average sentence for this set of highly similar cases. The sentence was highly unusual — in a typical distribution, only 0.14% of all cases are that far above the average. That result is not necessarily unfair, though, if there is a plausible, unbiased reason for an extreme sentence. If there is no such justification, then the fairness of the sentence should be called into question.
There were three cases that fell into this extreme range in the two decades covered by the dataset. In one, there were 18 prior felony convictions, and in the second, there were 16 prior convictions. The case I was researching had no prior felony convictions. How is it possible that this case should have the same extreme sentence as defendants with such expansive criminal records? In this dataset, all other defendants convicted of this same felony received less time.
What follows is speculation, but may help to explain why someone with no prior convictions would receive the same sentence as someone with 16 or 18 prior convictions. The victims in this case were close relatives of a police officer. During sentencing, the back of the courtroom was lined with police officers. Was this a factor in the judge’s sentencing? Commonsense can certainly cause one to at least ask the question.
During the appeal, I presented the data on the distribution of sentences, which represent the collective judgment of Wisconsin judges over a 20-year period for highly similar cases. In the appeal, the judge indicated that this information was very interesting, but because the sentence was not over the maximum legally allowed in sentencing guidelines it was an acceptable sentence. However, none of the sentences in the dataset were at the maximum. Such guidelines provide judges with the full understanding that their sentences will not be challenged upon appeal.
I am asking that we begin to develop more detailed data and reporting so that comparable data can be readily available. Transparency is needed in the criminal justice system, for defendants, judges, lawyers, victims and community members. This would not remove judicial discretion but would add one, highly legitimate input in sentencing and in sentencing appeals. Any highly relevant piece of information should be collected systematically and included in a dataset, which should be accessible to all. For example, if race and ethnicity were included, it would be a straightforward analysis to determine if members of particular groups receive longer sentences on average than other individuals in cases similarly situated.
Analytics are used in sports, banking, social media, entertainment, health care, education, business and government. Why not include analytics as a tool for judges in their decision making and, just as important, as a way for others to advocate for fairness in sentencing decisions?