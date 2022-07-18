I really enjoy writing this column, but in the last few months I have been overwhelmed by so many critically important topics to write about, topics like mass killings and the early deaths of important African American men who are community leaders.
The topics flooded and somewhat paralyzed me with the range of emotions that it takes to write about any of these tragic events. I am immunocompromised, and sometimes I feel like I am in a self-imposed safety bubble looking out at the rest of the world. It is necessary to my well-being, yet that distance formulates a unique perspective on what is happening around me. I am an observer but not the participant I once was. I have the time and space to think more deeply about what is going on around me.
I can no longer attend certain wonderful events, like the Juneteenth Madison celebrations, because too many African Americans are still not vaccinated and I automatically touch and hug people that I know. I can’t go around asking, “Are you vaccinated and boostered?” I can’t go around with a sign that says, “I’m immunocompromised and COVID would be disastrous for my health if you transmit the virus to me.” According to national statistics gathered in April by the Kaiser Family Foundation, Black people are the least likely to be vaccinated. John Hopkins and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention support that fact as well.
I don’t attend funerals anymore because it is impossible not to hug grieving people. We all need comforting at such times, and it is necessary to lovingly touch family and friends. When I watch funerals online, the grief is intensified for me, but I bear the pain to be present in a small way. I do what I can to help before the funerals and after the funerals, but I am absent from the actual ceremonies.
Previously, I have always felt that attending a funeral was the last honor you could pay the deceased and their family. It disappoints me that I can't honor them, and many family, friends and community members have died since I attended my last funeral in 2018, which was for my Aunt Ethel in Memphis, Tennessee. Recently I have missed being at the funerals of three important African American men: activist and journalist Gaddi Ben Dan, youth coach Jeff Mack Sr. and former police officer, community leader and youth coach Wayne Strong. I admired and respected all three of these men and I am saddened by their early deaths. Strong, as a police lieutenant, was the perfect example of an officer who upheld his profession while remaining dedicated and kind to members of his community.
What has been the most difficult is all the violence that has erupted in our cities. The most terrible examples have been the victimized children in the school shooting in the mostly Latino town of Uvalde, Texas, along with two teachers. It breaks my heart when children are killed. Then we had a July 4 tragedy when seven people were killed in a holiday parade. They included elders and children. The suspect, Robert Crimo III, travelled to Madison to continue shooting but turned around and went back to Illinois. We could have had the same kind of mass killings experienced by the people in Uvalde, Highland Park and other cities.
We have all gone back into the normal pace of our lives. I no longer see the faces of the victims of these two shooting sprees, but I know their families are still hurting every day and will hurt for a very long time. I believe it is important for me to step out of my protective bubble and raise my voice to join most of us who believe that we must have gun control laws enacted that keep high-powered weaponry from people who use them to murder innocent people in schools, parades and grocery stores.
I don’t want us to forget that people are dying in every state across the nation because we, as a nation, will not enact stronger gun control laws, or provide better mental health services for a population coming out of the pandemic with increased mental problems.