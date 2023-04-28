Last summer, a close family member was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s, forever changing our family.
As someone who dealt with chronic health issues, their diagnosis presented new challenges on top of those we were already facing trying to manage their health care and quality of life. From my time on the Committee for Aging and Long Term Care, I’ve heard countless stories of Wisconsinites and their families struggling to manage their life-changing Alzheimer’s diagnosis.
Those living with Alzheimer’s and their families face so many challenges with this disease, and they should have access to all treatment options that might make Alzheimer’s more manageable.
That’s why I was so disappointed in the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) decision to deny people living with Alzheimer's access to Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved Alzheimer's treatments. Historically, we’ve had medication to treat the symptoms of Alzheimer’s but not the root cause of the disease.
The FDA approved the first disease-modifying therapy in 2021, giving hope to many patients and families battling this progressive disease. Unfortunately, CMS took an unprecedented step and added an evidence-based requirement to an already FDA-approved drug, ensuring access to disease-modifying therapies for Alzheimer’s disease will be extremely limited or nearly nonexistent.
The role of CMS is to provide health care coverage to patients. Their role is not to stand between doctors and patients when deciding the appropriate treatments.
In the Badger State, 120,000 people aged 65 and older are living with Alzheimer’s disease. We owe it to the patients and families in our state to allow doctors and patients to decide the best course of treatment without having to worry that it won’t be covered by Medicare.
Each day, the Alzheimer’s Association estimates about 2,000 people move from the mild stage of the disease to the moderate phase. Each day CMS refuses to cover these FDA-approved therapies, these seniors lose time with their loved ones.
On behalf of my own family and my constituents, I’m calling on members of Congress in Wisconsin to tell CMS to reverse their policy to allow Medicare to cover FDA-approved Alzheimer’s treatment.
Sen. Tammy Baldwin, please continue to fight for Wisconsin Alzheimer’s patients and their families. It’s the right thing to do for people living with Alzheimer’s and for families like mine who share the burden of this heartbreaking disease.