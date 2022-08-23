A month ago, the political news headlines told of Democratic candidates seeking to distance themselves from President Joe Biden. The gist of the articles was that Biden was unpopular and he would drag down the Democratic ticket for Congress and state offices.
Well, not so fast! While Biden’s approval rating is still underwater (but improving), his impressive accomplishments can be a significant positive force in the November elections. The truth is that Biden has amassed a record (mostly without Republican votes or support) that is definitely worth crowing about. Democrats should not be on the defensive or intimidated by the Trump/rightist disinformation machine. Rather, Democrats should take the offensive. The great progress that has been made in the economy, in veterans’ benefits, in health care, in climate, in foreign affairs and the economy should be shouted from the roof tops.
Now I know that in this era of polarization and widespread misinformation that facts can be overwhelmed by those who willfully lie for political advantage. Not to be too Pollyannaish, but I have to believe that with a concerted effort, the truth about Biden's record can break through over the course of the fall campaign. In fact, there is some evidence in recent polls that it's already beginning to happen.
Let’s look at that record, including some truly groundbreaking achievements:
Fighting global warming: Finally, Congress has taken real action to address the climate crisis, and it couldn’t come at a more crucial time, when superstorms, wildfires, historic droughts and heat waves have been plaguing the U.S. and the world. Recently enacted legislation will cut U.S. carbon emissions by up to 40% by 2030. Combined with Biden’s action to rejoin the Paris Accords, our nation is again poised to lead the world to combat climate disruption.
Infrastructure: It’s been talked about almost forever, but finally we’re investing big-time in tackling our aging infrastructure. This year, repairs will begin on 65,000 miles of roads and 1,500 bridges, as well renovations to public transit, airports, water systems and rails.
American manufacturing: Biden’s emphasis on “Made in America” has resulted in the largest yearly increase in U.S. manufacturing jobs in nearly 30 years. The new CHIPS bill will mean that chips, vital to just about everything these days, will be made here so we don't have to rely on foreign imports.
Foreign Affairs: Biden has not just restored NATO, but he helped lead to its greatest expansion in years with Sweden and Finland poised to join. His strong support for Ukraine has helped that courageous nation resist Putin’s aggression. Fighting terrorism, he took out the leader of Al Qaeda, Ayman al-Zawahiri.
Health care: The Affordable Care Act has been defended and strengthened. And the overly profitable pharmaceutical companies will no longer be able to stick it to Medicare recipients with overly high drug prices. And for the first time in many years, health care to veterans has been expanded.
The economy: Unemployment is at the lowest level in six decades, wages are up 6%, a historic 8 million new jobs have been created and the deficit is down $1.7 trillion. While inflation continues to be a concern, last month the consumer price index increased by a big, flat zero and the cost of a gallon of gas has fallen by more than a buck.
Off-year elections are usually a referendum on the president. That may be less true this year because of the looming presence of Donald Trump and the Dodd decision that overturned Roe v. Wade, but public opinion of Biden will still play a big role in November.
It’s time to talk up what Joe Biden has done. It’s been very good for America.