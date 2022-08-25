Daria Dugina, died in Russia from a car bomb explosion on Aug. 20. The intended target of the blast may have been her father, Alexander Dugin, sometimes referred to as Putin’s “spiritual guide.”
Dugin is best known for his belief in Russia’s destiny as a future Eurasian empire. According to him, one obstacle to the realization of this destiny is Ukraine, a “huge danger to all of Eurasia.”
In a March 2022 opinion piece in the New York Times, Jane Burbank, a recently retired professor of Russian history at New York University, wrote: “Mr. Putin has taken that message to heart. In 2013, he declared that Eurasia was a major geopolitical zone where Russia’s “genetic code” and its many peoples would be defended against “extreme Western-style liberalism.”
There are some striking similarities in the relationships between the last Russian Empire, Nicholas II and Rasputin, and between Putin and Dugin. And some major differences as well.
“Spiritual guide” is one commonality. A second one is that both Rasputin and Dugin provided military advice and support to their leaders, the first with disastrous results in World War I, and the second with results yet to be determined, but not looking too good at the moment.
Rasputin was assassinated, paralleling the possible attempt on Dugin’s life. In Rasputin’s case, the murderers were members of Nicholas’s court who were jealous of his influence and opposed to his advice. Dugin’s would-be murderers? Maybe we’ll find out soon. But given Russia's record in tracking down — or admitting to — assassins, we may never know.
Some of the differences: Rasputin was closer to Nicholas II’s wife than to Nicholas, purportedly in several senses of the word. He was also a serial sexual predator as well as being a mystical advisor. There is no such reputation for Dugin. Rasputin had no formal educational background, unlike Dugin, who has been a frequently published “scholar.”
So the bottom line: Russia’s preoccupation with its imperial destiny appears to be a centuries-old problem. Nicolas may have been the last czar of Russia in the early 20th century, but he has been replaced by another despot with grandiose ambitions in the early 21st-century. Both had enablers, among them, Rasputin and Dugin.
Nicholas’s empire ended with his death. Here’s hoping that Russia, in its post-Putin phase, learns to live with its neighbors, rather than attempting to destroy them.