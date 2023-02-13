Just weeks after we were reelected to our second terms in the Wisconsin Assembly, we flew out to D.C. for one of the biggest political conferences you’ve likely never heard of: the 2022 States and Nation Policy Summit.
Hosted by ALEC (the American Legislative Exchange Council), this is the kitchen where Republican policy is cooked up to be served to state legislatures across the country. The antidemocratic social and economic policies that have been force fed to working families for the last two decades have come from this meeting of the minds. And this year our names were on the attendance list.
We did our best to blend in, using the access we have as legislators (ALEC is nonpartisan, so they can’t exclude us even though they clearly only serve Republican goals) to push our way through the door and into those conference rooms. Why? Because our constituents deserve to know what legislation they will face in the years to come.
ALEC is more than a think tank; it is a factory that produces template bills that can then be tested in various state legislatures and disseminated nationally. Stand your ground laws? ALEC. Voter ID measures? ALEC. Bills limiting what history can be taught in schools? ALEC.
And what is their ultimate product? Manufacturing fake social wedges to distract voters from their anxiety about economic insecurity, while the billionaires continue to amass profits at the expense of working people. Every constituent we talk to is anxious about the economy. We know firsthand that paying bills is tough. Economic security for workers, let alone retirees, has never been less guaranteed. Americans understand that the hardship we face is systemic.
What ALEC is trying to do is take people’s real and valid economic anxiety and exploit it to protect its own interests. What those interests are do not actually matter. Whether they’re targeting books in schools or banks making investments, their goal remains the same: frame what has the potential to be good for many working people as “woke.”
Three years ago, few outside of academia had heard of critical race theory. It was a term used to describe a sub-field of legal scholarship that had very little impact on school children. Now it is a tool of right-wing propaganda that depicts a mainstream bogeyman hiding in classrooms threatening the safety of kids and the stability of American life. It is a threat entirely of Republicans’ invention, used to define the accurate presentation of history in schools as a weapon of the woke agenda. By this “reasoning,” anything that is true becomes “woke,” and Republicans achieve their goal of sewing chaos, division and distrust. If reality isn’t real, their lies can become gospel.
In 2021, anti-CRT bills were successfully passed in 15 states and proposed in 42. Fearful rhetoric around banning books and lesson plans have infiltrated school board meetings from Anchorage to Orlando.
Mission accomplished, ALEC. And now we have a new CRT.
In a session at the ALEC summit we attended everyone was talking about ESG, what one speaker referred to as “the greatest threat to American democracy since the Civil War.” Almost everyone in the room took out their phones to google it.
ESG stands for environmental, social and governance. ESG investing refers to a set of standards that take into consideration the impact a company has on its employees, customers and the communities where it does business to screen potential investments. For example, how does a company address the climate emergency, or how does it embrace diversity in its leadership?
ESG investing strategies are used to help identify companies that may be operating unethically or in a risky manner that could lead to a public controversy where companies are held accountable for their actions and, as a result, stock prices drop. Just as with CRT, the right is using a complex and niche topic to concoct new threats out of thin air in order to divide us so we cannot all fight together for economic security for everyone.
At the conference, conservative speakers framed ESG as a threat to everyday working people. And reactionary, right-wing organizations are doubling down on the messaging. The Heritage Foundation, a conservative think tank based in D.C., sends out weekly fundraising emails with ESG as the leading issue. In an email from just last month, Heritage whined that “the Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) movement is a dangerous attempt to undermine our market and force a woke agenda on all of us.”
At the ALEC summit, the world’s worst drinking game could have been organized around their use of the word “woke.” Banking is woke. Women’s equality is woke. Public education is woke.
The structural solutions to people’s economic problems are, you guessed it, woke. Their goal is to gaslight American working people so completely that reality no longer matters. When that happens, and our own sense of morality and logic are irrelevant, passing legislation that harms us becomes easier.
And here’s how Democrats fight back.
The way forward is not to get down to their level and dispute what is real. Instead, we need to make reality better. We need to create an American society where the everyday experience is not based on hardship, but on economic security and a radical improvement in the daily lives of working people and their families.
We need to make America so equal that they can’t divide us. We need to make reality so prosperous that it is no longer contentious.
When ESG inevitably comes down the Republican messaging conveyer belt, let’s not respond with arguments about the merits of free-market banking. Instead, let’s talk about how we can deliver on the American promise of life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness.
Let’s acknowledge people’s fears and assure them that the solution is not to change America but to be more American.
Let’s expand freedoms and put the people, not corporations and the billionaire class, at the heart of our democratic life.