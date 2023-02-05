Thirty years ago today, President Bill Clinton signed the Family Medical Leave Act (FMLA) into law, the first national law of its kind to help workers minimize the choices they need to make between caring for their family and themselves, and keeping a job.
FMLA provides eligible workers with a sense of employment security, with access to 12 weeks of unpaid, job-protected leave to bond with a new child, care for a seriously ill or injured spouse, parent or child, or address their own health conditions.
While this was a step in the right direction, the FMLA’s qualifications for eligible workers excludes about 62% of workers in Wisconsin, most of whom are low-income and/or part-time workers who cannot afford to miss a shift. To be eligible for FMLA in Wisconsin, your employer must have at least 50 or more employees at the company. You need to have worked for your employer for the previous 52 weeks, clocking in for at least 1,000 hours during that period (for a typical 40-hour work week, this equates to roughly 25 weeks or 125 days).
Additionally, the FMLA’s definition of family is limited and does not reflect the caregiving needs of diverse and varying family structures. In Wisconsin, a “child” must be under 18 years old or unable to care for themselves due to serious health conditions.
For the 38% of Wisconsin workers eligible for FMLA, these arbitrary and “traditional” definitions limit who eligible workers can provide care for. “Family” should not be determined by legal status; we should have the agency to determine who our family members are and who we can care for.
Further, if you are among the eligible workers, the time spent away from your job is unpaid. Over the past 30 years, workers across the country have used the FMLA more than 300 million times. While this is certainly something to celebrate, many of these cases have resulted in financial instability because workers go without receiving a paycheck while providing essential care to a family member.
We need to reach higher for a paid, job-protected, permanent policy that benefits all workers. In the decades since its passage, the FMLA has served as a critical foundation and inspiration for 11 states and Washington, D.C., to create strong, comprehensive paid family and medical leave programs. Yet this has meant that only 19% of working people have access to paid family and medical leave.
Having a universal paid family and medical leave policy in Wisconsin would make our state’s economy stronger. Women are more likely to leave the workforce than men when it comes to caregiving responsibilities. If women across the Badger State were able to participate in the workforce at the same rate as other countries with paid leave, 22,000 workers would be added to our state’s economy, generating an additional $758 million in wages statewide.
This addition of wages — particularly for women — has a direct impact on families and households. Across the Badger State, women’s wages support households at a significant rate: 87% of Black mothers, 54% of Latina mothers, 52% of white mothers and 48% of AAPI mothers are key family breadwinners.
It is past time to pass universal paid family and medical leave at the federal level, and we should not be deterred by slow progress. The FMLA was introduced in Congress every year from 1984 to 1993 and was blocked repeatedly. But we don’t need to take quite that long.
When it’s time to care, we should all be able to. Let’s celebrate the FMLA accordingly and make 2023 the year for paid family and medical leave, where all workers, regardless of employment qualifications, do not have to choose between their job and caring for themselves or their family.
Contact your Congress member here and tell them why you support universal paid family and medical leave.