Anyone who repeats the time-worn, right-wing mantra “government is not the solution, government is the problem” has probably not spent much time in our national parks. And 2022 is a very good year to remember the great value of our national park system. It was exactly 150 years ago last Tuesday that the very first national park — not just in our nation but in the world — was established.
On March 1, 1872, President Ulysses S. Grant signed the Yellowstone National Park Protection Act into law. Scientists who had explored the region, especially the Hayden Geological Survey of 1871, were awed by its beauty and natural values and urged that the area be protected. Hayden advocated “setting aside the area as a pleasure ground for the benefit and enjoyment of the people" and warned “vandals who are now waiting to enter into this wonder-land, will in a single season despoil, beyond recovery, these remarkable curiosities.”
As with most environmental victories, the establishment of Yellowstone was not without a political fight. In what might sound quite familiar a century and a half later, a Republican congressman opposed creating the park, saying, “I do not know why settlers should be excluded from a tract of land, in the Rocky Mountains or any other place.”
Fortunately, wiser minds prevailed and today Yellowstone National Park continues to protect not just the world’s greatest collection of thermal features but also the most important wildlife habitat in the lower 48 states. There are 60 species of mammals in the park, including wolves, lynx, cougars, black and grizzly bears, elk, moose, mountain goats, pronghorns and bighorn sheep, as well as the oldest and largest public bison herd in the United States.
Our national park system, which has been called “America’s best idea,” has grown greatly since 1872. It now includes 423 sites in all, including 63 national parks as well as national monuments, historic and battlefield sites, lakeshores and seashores, rivers, trails and preserves. These varied places protect our American natural, cultural and historic heritage not just for ourselves, but for future generations.
As wonderful and beloved as our national parks are, they face numerous serious threats from politicians who fail to appreciate their importance. Donald Trump sought to cut millions of acres from our national monuments and greenlight mining and drilling on the borders of the parks that would cause great damage.
Attacks on our parks are nothing new. In the early years of Yellowstone, poachers killed huge numbers of animals, and souvenir hunters broke large pieces off the geysers and hot springs. Congress refused to appropriate money for protection. The situation grew so bad that finally the Army had to be dispatched to patrol the park. Numerous bills were introduced in Congress to reduce the size of Yellowstone to allow for resource exploitation.
Does that sound familiar? Currently in Wisconsin, Republican politicians are pushing legislation to sell off parks, forests and wildlife areas protected by the Stewardship Fund.
My wife Pam and I, along with a great group of adventurous friends, recently spent a couple of weeks exploring the Yellowstone backcountry on cross-country skis. For Pam and me, it was a nostalgic journey, since the very first trip we ever took together 42 years ago was to Yellowstone in winter. Winter is a magical time to visit Yellowstone — the crowds are gone, the wildlife gathers in the valleys, and the snow-filled landscape is gorgeous.
Many times during my trip I said a heartfelt thank you to the visionaries who 150 years ago protected Yellowstone for all of us.