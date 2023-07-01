This past Saturday we celebrated 11 beautiful high school, college and graduate school students and families at our annual Centro Scholarship Celebration.
We awarded close to $100,000, an unconditional commitment to education and the value that a college experience can bring to young people. Sure, college isn’t everything, but why should it be a tool or a resource reserved for some and not for all?
The students on Saturday spoke of their shared experience and determination to make it. I witnessed fathers rushing to take pictures of their children as they held their certificates and goodie bags. I glanced up at the students’ faces and recognized the feeling that I saw reflected in their eyes. They felt their parents’ message: “Si se puede, si te pones las pilas. This community believes in you.”
I believe in opportunities — allowing our young people to make their choices from a host of different paths and possibilities, with the encouragement of family and community. Without the support of my family and the sense of community that I felt in my heart I would never have had the courage to venture to school at UC Berkeley, eight hours away from the San Gabriel Valley in Greater Los Angeles County where the warmth of my mom’s comfort and those who know me best, my sister and brother remained. For some of us, determination and “ganas” is what keeps us going, what pushed us to finish educational careers, despite all the barriers and judgement that prevented us from easy access to those opportunities in the first place.
In Wisconsin not all have access. We live in a state where tuition support is not accessible to all, the product of a broken immigration system. A state where every day many in the Latinx community drive to and from multiple jobs just so that they can take care of their families and loved ones and contribute to the fabric of this state without the safety, security and protection of having a drivers’ license. We see young people being tracked into careers and a future early based on what adults think they can or cannot accomplish, not what young people can truly achieve.
Affirmative action was about just that: affirming our commitment to all communities in this country and taking action that protects that commitment regardless of where you born or the biases you may face because of the color of your skin. It was a boost that opened up the door to education, despite the weathering stress and self-doubt that made you feel you may not belong in the first place. It was a gateway to meet the challenge to "prove them wrong."
I know I wouldn’t have transformed into the person I am today without the opportunity of a college education and access to a world at Berkeley that taught me to write, think critically and explore my sense of self. Those intangible qualities and college experiences I feel tend to not be valued enough but shape who we are as people and as human beings. As I lived it, the world I witnessed at Berkeley at times seemed so impossible for an immigrant girl from El Salvador, and I remember being so grateful for that choice and that opportunity.
Last week's Supreme Court decision banning affirmative action will set us back for generations. Those of us who believe that social justice has a place in education need to step up and reaffirm that we are committed to affirmative action always.