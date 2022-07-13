The decision whether or not to bear a child is central to a woman’s life, to her well-being and dignity. It is a decision she must make for herself. When the government controls that decision for her, she is being treated as less than a full adult human responsible for her own choices.
— Ruth B. Ginsburg
Abortion bans aren’t about protecting the unborn, they’re about power.
Anyone who can't see that is turning a blind eye to the problem. If this were about being pro-life, about protecting lives, there would be paid leave, free child care, free contraceptives, and we would be protecting the children who die from gun violence every year.
If you supposedly care so much about the lives of the fetuses and children, why do you continue to do very little about the gun violence in this country, about the 22 children and teenagers injured or killed every day? Why force women to give birth when you don’t ensure the child’s safety once it’s out of the womb?
This is about taking rights away from minorities, from people who can’t afford to drive across state lines to get an abortion, from people who can’t afford to stop working for months at a time, from people who can’t afford birth control or other contraceptives, from people who can’t obtain proper sex education.
This affects everyone, even if you think it won’t. It affects the one out of six women who become victim to attempted or completed rape in their lifetime. It affects Indigenous American people, who are twice as likely as any other race to be sexually assaulted. It affects men, who average about 7.5 sexual partners in their lifetime, and the one out of four women who get abortions because of them.
It affects the 44% of lesbians and 61% of bisexual women who get stalked, raped and sexually assaulted, the 37.25 million people who live below the poverty line every year, and people with developmental disabilities, who are 90% more likely to get sexually assaulted every year.
The only people it won’t and hasn’t affected are the people making the laws, and people with money and power.
This isn’t a time to sit around and ponder. This is a time for people who have been quiet, hidden, silenced and scared to rise up and take action, to fight for a nation that so greatly prides itself in its togetherness and progressiveness. Just like what we've been told to recite ever since we were kids, like a motto engraved in our minds:
“I pledge allegiance to the flag of the United States of America and to the republic for which it stands, one nation, indivisible, with liberty and justice for all.”
Let us stand as one nation with liberty and justice for all. Let us show the world that we can be that nation of togetherness and progressiveness and that we are not 50 years in the past. If you don’t agree with a woman’s right to an abortion, then fight for free contraceptives so women don’t need abortions. Fight for stricter gun rights so the children you’re forcing into this world can feel safe, so that you protect the lives you say you care so much about.
If you do agree with a woman’s right to abortion then call U.S. representatives. Attend protests for what you believe in, have tough conversations with family members about how abortion is health care, not murder.
I keep getting told that my generation, Generation Z, doesn’t understand the issues, we’re too young to make a change, but I understand this perfectly fine. I understand how this could affect my life, my body, my choices. I understand the facts, the statistics stacked up against me, against people like me.
This is a battle, a war, a fight. A fight for everyone to fight. No matter how old, how young, you can still do something.