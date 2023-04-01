Should the pre-Civil War near-total abortion ban should be enforceable in the state of Wisconsin? Should doctors should be thrown in jail for delivering health care? Should law enforcement and resources should be diverted from public safety to investigating miscarriages and prosecuting physicians, midwives and nurses? Should anyone tracking their menstrual cycle have to worry that their most personal health data could be subpoenaed?
It’s a nightmare vision — but one that a swarm of extremist anti-abortion groups are seeking to turn into a reality here in Wisconsin.
It’s the reason they’re spending big in this race and endorsing Dan Kelly for Supreme Court — to the tune of $2 million in the final two weeks of this race.
And it’s the reason that Dan Kelly must be stopped.
If someone asks you how this Supreme Court race could affect reproductive freedom in Wisconsin, here’s what you should know.
In 1849, before women had the right to vote, before doctors made it a habit to wash their hands, Wisconsin’s Legislature passed a near-total abortion ban — without exceptions for rape, incest or the health of the mother. The wording of the law is so archaic that it’s not clear how it would be enforced today. Would it, for example, criminalize abortion care in cases of ectopic pregnancy or miscarriage? Many experts fear that it would.
In 1970, a now-forgotten federal court case found Wisconsin’s abortion ban unconstitutional, but declined to interfere with enforcement of it. Three years later, the U.S. Supreme Court, in Roe v. Wade, identified a constitutional right to privacy and rendered the 1849 law unenforceable. In the decades after, the Wisconsin Legislature passed multiple bills governing abortion that were premised on the irrelevance of the 1849 law.
After the Dobbs decision overturning Roe v. Wade, Wisconsin entered a legal limbo: Was the 1849 law back in effect, or not? No hospital or clinic could take the chance of guessing wrong. So all providers in Wisconsin stopped providing abortion care. OB-GYN programs started sending students out of state to complete their training. The existing shortage of OB-GYN clinicians will grow worse; in some places, labor and delivery services are already shutting down.
Gov. Tony Evers and Attorney General Josh Kaul sued to stop this archaic law from going into effect. Their argument is legally straightforward: The more recent laws about abortion clearly supersede the 1849 law, meaning the 1849 law should be tossed out.
That case is now moving its way through lower courts, but sooner or later, it’s likely to wind up in the Wisconsin Supreme Court. And when it does, we already know what the vote will be: 4-3. The question that will be determined on April 4 is which side in the case will have three votes, and which side will have four.
If Wisconsin’s Supreme Court takes the law and constitution seriously, as we know Judge Janet Protasiewicz would do, then experts believe that there’s a clear-cut legal case for voiding the 1849 ban. But if the Supreme Court continues its pattern of far-right judicial activism, inventing legal excuses to advance the ultra-MAGA agenda, then it’s a near-certainty that the Supreme Court would declare the 1849 criminal abortion ban to be enforceable, more recent laws be damned.
That’s exactly why far-right groups are going to the mat to put Dan Kelly back on the Supreme Court. Wisconsin Right to Life, one of the state’s leading anti-abortion groups, summed it up on the very web page where Dan Kelly’s endorsement appears: Wisconsin Right to Life only endorse candidates “who have pledged to champion pro-life values and stand with Wisconsin Right to Life’s legislative strategy.”
Judge Janet will give all litigants a fair shake — something that Dan Kelly has proven he is unable to do. On this case, and on every other case that will come before the court in the next 10 years, fairness is just what we need.
The future of reproductive freedom in Wisconsin is already in the courts. The state Supreme Court will have the final say. But before it does, the voters of Wisconsin will have the final say on who gets to serve on the state Supreme Court.
If you care about the future of freedom in Wisconsin, vote for Judge Janet Protasiewicz. The alternative is a return to the darkest realities of 1849.