In the middle of October and about a month before midterms, I filled out my Wisconsin absentee ballot in a tiny Boston dorm. As a college senior, I’d only cast my vote in a few elections before, but I could sense the specific urgency in this midterm. I felt an anxiety driven by the uncertainty of our post-Roe reality, knowing that the election would have an impact well beyond Wisconsin.
As many of us now know, the Wisconsin state Legislature passed a law in 1849 that criminalized abortion in any circumstances, except to save the mother’s life. Following the Supreme Court ruling in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization in June, the Wisconsin abortion law went back into effect, after previously being unenforceable for nearly 50 years. Except for very few cases, abortion functionally became completely illegal in Wisconsin.
What the Dobbs decision most fundamentally did was fracture the U.S. into a patchwork of state laws. In essence, abortion in America has “zoomed in” from what it had been for nearly 50 years, its access now completely dependent on localized conditions and factors. The 50 states are mini-sovereigns, yielding total power to regulate or restrict any aspect of abortion they choose to. If you live in Massachusetts, which I do during the school year, abortion is legal for any reason up until 24 weeks (past 24 weeks in certain cases). Or if you live in Kentucky or Alabama, abortion is banned with no exceptions. When I return home to Wisconsin for Thanksgiving and Christmas break, as soon as I cross state lines, my reproductive choices drastically change from the options I had when I stood in Boston’s Logan Airport earlier that day.
Regardless of where you fall ideologically, it is hard to contest that abortion qualifies as a human rights issue. Human rights have a fundamentally international and universal component, and a unique quality that transcends borders. By conferring the abortion question to the states, the Supreme Court has allowed states to become the arbiters of arguably one of the most important contemporary human rights issues. As a result, Dobbs v. Jackson has also “zoomed out” the abortion question, and propelled American states into the global conversation on human rights.
Our state-level successes and failures have implications beyond just that of our immediate surroundings. In practice, Wisconsin doesn’t just join a network of U.S. states who have rolled back or eliminated abortion rights, it also joins the ranks of countries that have done the same.
We now live in an America where our state senators and courts decide the abortion question. Abortion in Wisconsin should be what Wisconsinites want. This is relatively clear, as a Marquette University Law School poll indicated that 63% of Wisconsinites opposed the decision to overturn Roe. Additionally, a Spectrum News/Siena College poll revealed that 72% of Wisconsinites think the state should have a new abortion law.
However, Wisconsin lawmakers have been ignoring our voices, and refusing to engage in any debate over a law that was put into place before women and non-whites of the state could even vote. Each time that Gov. Tony Evers has called for a special session (most recently in early October) to discuss amending the state Constitution to allow for a state referendum on abortion, Senate Republicans have gaveled in and gaveled out, thereby refusing on a most basic level to go on record and defend their positions.
Charades like this undermine and stymie the democratic process. We must hold our representatives accountable for what they do or don’t do once they are actually inside the Capitol. If we really want to see direct democracy, we must show our support for the implementation of statewide ballot initiatives via an amendment to the state Constitution.
Furthermore, we have to resist the urge to “check out” of state-level politics. The Supreme Court has decided that the abortion debate belongs to us, and it is our responsibility to determine how we want fundamental rights to be protected. We must ask ourselves what side we wish to stand on, not just among other American states, but within the context of universal freedoms and liberties around the world.