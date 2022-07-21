The key to understanding the abortion question is to know that the end game is men’s power and control over women.
Women need to be kept in their place, these men think. Women cannot be allowed to determine their own lives. This is the core of the matter.
Some men have masculine inferiority. They know that women are the future. This they fear. It is similar to the fear some white people have that minorities will be the majority. That is why there is a push against Black Lives Matter and immigration. It is a tide that is rising. And no matter what efforts are made to hold that tide back, it will not succeed.
Women have been repressed in our society throughout history. To state an obvious example, Black men got the right to vote after the civil war; women needed to wait until World War I to get that right, and they needed to fight for it. At one time, women had no property rights or the right to divorce. They were their husband’s and father’s chattel.
The abuse of women by men is now spoken about openly. Domestic and family abuse, to include incest and rape, is in the headlines. These crimes against women are from men who need to dominate women.
A generation ago contraception with a diaphragm or condoms was illegal. These devices were banned by federal and state law. The use of the hormonal birth control pill was only permitted in 1965. That is almost 57 years ago. The “approved” methods were abstinence, withdrawal (only 20% successful), or the rhythm method, which is about as effective as a prayer. The condom required a man’s co-operation, which has not always been granted.
The abortion pill is something I have written about. The knee-jerk reaction is to ban it. That approach will have less success than making cocaine and other street drugs illegal. Imagine a future where the abortion pill is the alternative that is used.
Women who require an abortion can go to a state that permits it. But now the states that are banning abortion want to arrest women who leave the state. Ah, where are states’ rights when they are needed? This is another example men telling women how to deal with their own lives. Their motto is to keep women in their place.
Some approach abortion as a religious issue, but the range of interpretations is vast. Importantly, one person’s beliefs should not be thrust upon others. The religious leaders for anti-abortion are Roman Catholics, Evangelicals and Mormons, all religions which are male-based. I have no quarrel with these beliefs, but they are not my beliefs, and my life ought not be directed by them.
Are we different from other societies? Will girls and women be able to go to school? Will they be required to wear clothing that covers them completely? We know what the answers are in Iran and Afghanistan.
The irony is that the Prophet Mohamed attracted women to his movement, and his wife and other women helped him gain followers. He gave women property rights and the ability to divorce, as well as other rights unique in his time. Modest dress was encouraged to ward off assaults by men. Given the times, he was progressive.
Insecure men are fearful of women who are filling executive positions. Women are becoming engineers, scientists and medical professionals. Most women work through consultation and consensus. Men are more comfortable through a dominant, hierarchical approach. Men do not like being told what to do. Is this one of the roots of dominance?
The question that begs to be explored is why some men are so fearful of women and the future they portend.