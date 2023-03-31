When I tell family, friends, neighbors and strangers alike about my job teaching health care providers about methods of birth control, they usually ask the same question: Shouldn’t that have been taught in medical school?
Unless we elect Judge Janet Protasiewicz to the Supreme Court on April 4, physician training on contraception will remain inadequate, resulting in more unwanted pregnancies and prompting medical students to look elsewhere for their education.
Standards for medical schools vary, but it’s clear that many fall woefully short. Some schools only teach for a day or two about contraception and up to a week for reproductive health. People need accurate information about birth control, and they often look to health care professionals to get it. The fact that those professionals aren’t prepared to meet people’s needs has always been troubling, but it’s especially dangerous now as anti-abortion extremists are strategically confusing and scaring people to restrict people’s rights and bodily autonomy.
A recent study at the University of Wisconsin showed just how staggering this lack of preparedness is. Researchers surveyed approximately 900 physicians about how methods of birth control work. They specifically asked whether contraceptive methods work by causing abortion — a deliberate falsehood that anti-abortion extremists use to attack access to birth control.
An alarming 39% of physicians incorrectly believed that emergency contraception works by causing abortion rather than preventing pregnancy. Seventeen percent thought the same about intrauterine devices (IUDs). Six percent even believed that contraceptive implants, injections, pills, patches or rings cause abortion. Male physicians fared especially poorly and were even more likely than their female peers to misunderstand how birth control works.
These findings are horrifying. It is physicians’ jobs to know how medications, devices and procedures work. Contraception is not just for obstetricians or gynecologists. Patients often seek and discuss birth control with their primary care providers. Patients should be able to assume that their medical provider will provide accurate scientific information about how birth control works.
Moreover, patients shouldn’t have to wonder if their provider will bias or deny them the care they need and deserve based on inaccurate clinical information or their personal beliefs. Contraception is basic primary health care and a fundamental human right. Medical providers and institutions must not interfere with that, but rather facilitate it.
Without adequate training, providers and clinics create and maintain significant barriers to accessing birth control, such as requiring no-longer-necessary tests (including the invasive pelvic exam or Pap smear) prior to prescribing birth control, requiring multiple appointments to get an IUD or implant placed or removed, and pushing people toward or away from certain methods due to personal preferences and biases. Lack of medical training results in patients being forced or coerced to use or keep a method of birth control that isn’t right for them or prevents them from getting a method at all.
Health care providers urgently need more training, and not just in contraception. In the same study, researchers found that physicians exposed to abortion during their medical training were less likely to misunderstand how emergency contraception works.
Recognizing lack of training as a reason for physicians’ gaps in knowledge is crucial. However, there are currently considerable barriers to overcome them. Namely, the University of Wisconsin can no longer provide medical training on abortion procedures due to bans on abortion in the state. This means that medical students must now travel out of state to get access to a comprehensive medical education. This is an obstacle that students should not have to face, and one that few can overcome. An inadequate medical education in the state of Wisconsin will only incentivize students to seek education elsewhere. This is bad for the state of Wisconsin on every level.
Insufficient training in contraception will only lead to more undesired pregnancies, which will increase the need for abortion. We must ensure legal access to abortion and invest in medical education.
The Supreme Court election on April 4 is a critical opportunity to shape the future of abortion access, and thus education trajectories for medical students and ultimately the quality of health care that Wisconsinites will receive in the coming years.
We must elect Judge Janet Protasiewicz.