As a family physician, I help Wisconsinites through some of the most exciting times of their lives, when soon-to-be parents learn that they are expecting. But I’m also there during some of the most challenging times, so I know the complexities of family planning and all the factors that people weigh when thinking about having children.
And I know the risks associated with pregnancy.
After practicing medicine for 40 years, I can confidently say that there is no room for politicians in my exam room. Yet the Supreme Court has decided that a woman's right to privacy and bodily integrity are not, after all, constitutionally protected rights.
The decision to overturn Roe v. Wade goes against popular public opinion and the advice of medical professionals like myself. Abortion is health care, and now, because of Republicans’ decades-long assault on abortion rights, countless people across the country are going to die because they do not have access to safe and legal abortion. This decision from the Supreme Court has already sparked a public health crisis.
Whether abortion is used to save a patient’s life during an ectopic pregnancy, help a victim of rape or incest reclaim their life, or let people make their own decisions about their futures, abortion is a critical and necessary form of reproductive health care. And the decision to receive an abortion should be made by a person and their doctor, not a politician.
Thanks to a law passed in the year 1849, which remains on the books and could now be enforced without the protections of Roe, Wisconsin has become ground zero in the fight for abortion rights. Under this pre-Civil War era law, nearly all abortions would be illegal in the state of Wisconsin and doctors could be jailed just for doing their jobs. Republicans across our state have expressed support for this law and called for its enforcement, even in cases of rape and incest. And rather than ending unsafe pregnancies or those where the fetus has little chance of survival outside the womb, this antiquated law would require women to carry those pregnancies — something that is medically unsafe and morally unconscionable.
Every person deserves to make their own health care decisions. Gov. Tony Evers has made an unwavering commitment to protecting abortion rights in our state and has even offered clemency to doctors who are prosecuted and convicted for performing abortions. Attorney General Josh Kaul has made clear state resources will not be diverted from critical priorities such as public safety to enforce a 19th-century abortion ban. All the while, Wisconsin’s Democratic delegation, Sen. Tammy Baldwin and Reps. Kind, Moore and Pocan, have been on the frontlines of fighting for abortion rights at the federal level.
Meanwhile, state Republicans are unrelenting in their attacks on abortion access, pushing to roll back the clock and criminalize people seeking health care and their doctors. In Congress, every Wisconsin Republican representative voted against the Women’s Health Protection Act, which would restore Roe v. Wade as law, and the Ensuring Access to Abortion Act, which would protect a person who travels to another state to get an abortion.
These votes, while dangerous and disappointing, should come as no surprise to Wisconsinites based on Republicans’ rhetoric and anti-abortion records. In fact, as federal Republicans call for a national abortion ban, both House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy and Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell have voiced support for pushing federal legislation to ban abortions.
As someone born and raised in a Republican household, I am amazed that the Republicans’ focus on “keeping the government out of our lives” has somehow fallen by the wayside as they endorse a very specific religious doctrine.
This November, abortion is on the ballot, and the stakes have never been higher. Republican politicians have made it clear that there is no limit to their siege on reproductive rights. To prevent a national abortion ban and fight to restore abortion access here in Wisconsin and across the country, we must elect Democrats up and down the ticket.