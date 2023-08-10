“The frequency of heat waves has been steadily increasing in the United States, from an average of two per year in the 1960s to six today.” — United States Environmental Protection Agency
When the wolf is outside your door day and night, it wears on you physically and mentally.
Our son Mike lives in Phoenix, and that’s how he characterized the city’s record-breaking heat wave of 31 straight days of 110 degrees or higher.
A physician and a mountain hiker in his mid-40s, Mike is used to Arizona’s triple-digit temperatures and doesn’t worry about falling or suffering burns on the 180 degree sidewalks, or running out of Gatorade.
But last week he traveled 1,800 miles with his girlfriend Gen to join me and my wife Marianne and the rest of our family in Bayfield, among the few places in the country where the AC hasn’t been running 24/7.
Less than six hours from Madison, Bayfield is a historic commercial fishing town on the steep shores of Lake Superior. No matter how hot and humid it gets in the rest of the country, you almost always need a hoodie on the banks of Gitchee Gumee.
Air temperatures hovered in the 70s during the day and in the low 60s at night, and we were fortunate to find accommodations for ourselves, our children and grandchild Summer, and my sister Nancy and her husband Jay Anderson from Wausau at the Pier Plaza hotel during one of the hottest months on record.
While dining on fresh sautéed whitefish at the Manypenny Bistro after our arrival, we caught up on family news, from 6-year-old Summer’s promotion to the highest level in swim class to the jubilant announcement by Nancy and Jay that they are officially in remission after battling cancer for the past three years.
My elder daughter Jackie and her husband Gene commiserated with Mike and Gen’s need to escape, comparing it to the condition of Midwesterners afflicted with a maddening form of cabin fever during a prolonged January cold snap when they check the thermometer daily, watch weather catastrophes as lead stories in national news broadcasts and wake up every morning with a sense of dread about the next electricity bill.
Nonetheless, we made the most of our vacation with a kayak tour the next day, paddling in and out of Superior’s rocky nooks and crannies, stopping midway for a breathtaking swim in a sandstone cave.
Summer got her first paddling experience with her father Kevin, a writer and actor, so that Summer's mother, an English teacher, had to pair up with Grampy Dave in an 18-foot yellow sea kayak and abide the same nautical commands she heard from him decades earlier in a 17-foot Grumman canoe: “Less gawking, Janet, and more paddling!”
The next day, Lost Creek Falls proved to be worth the mile-and-a-half hike through the woods, since the 10-foot waterfall had been turbocharged by an early morning squall, allowing everyone to climb behind it for a nippy shower. Mike, along with Gen, a student nurse, and Gene, a marine, assisted the less sure-footed among us through rivulets and over logs so we might stick our heads under the icy cascade.
A 2-mile ferry ride to Madeline Island on Thursday for a dip at Big Bay State Park’s beach concluded our scheduled activities, and I was surprised how simply knowing about the rest of the country’s sweltering state provided sufficient motivation to plunge into 67-degree waters without hesitation. Young Summer, teeth chattering, braved the chill, even laughing as she called out Grampy’s real reason for moving off into deeper water — “to meditate,” in his words.
The felicitous effects of the cold-water therapy lasted several days, until we arrived back home, where we read a text from Jackie and Gene saying they spoke with a realtor about possible and permanent relocation to Bayfield’s haven from climate change.
Haven for the time being, I thought, as millions of other Americans contemplate contingencies, alternative locations, and emergency evacuations in the face of wildfires, tornadoes, unprecedented floods, mudslides, hurricanes and heat waves this year, next year, and for many years to come.
When my neighbor Dick indicated this morning that I needn’t worry, claiming (baselessly) the latest weather events are part of the natural cycle that will likely return to normal next year, all I could think of was Summer: her freckles, her smile, her future world.