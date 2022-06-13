STEVENS POINT – A friend contacted me the other day, asking if I knew of any available cannabis for another friend, who has Parkinson’s disease. The pot helps him manage symptoms.
Of course, I did know of available cannabis. It’s legal not more than three hours away no matter where you live in Wisconsin. And if you’ve been around as long as I have, you likely know other people who use homegrown pot. As is well known, it’s illegal here but widely available.
Thirty-eight states have legalized cannabis in some form, including our neighboring states. From all indications, those states haven’t gone to pot, so to speak. What they have done is generate tax revenue. Lots. As of March 2022, states reported a combined total of $11.2 billion in tax revenue from legal, adult-use cannabis sales since 2014. In 2021 alone, legalization states generated more than $3.7 billion in cannabis tax revenue from sales, according to a group called the Marijuana Policy Project, which promotes legalization.
My friend’s query reminded me of a story told by George Rogers, the longtime journalist who lived and worked here for all but a few years of his life. George was my boss at the Stevens Point Journal when it was a robust, lively small-town daily. He told a story about his friend, local restaurant owner Pete Redfield, who walked into George’s office one day in the early 1970s and asked where he might find some pot. To my knowledge, George wasn’t a user, but it seemed like he knew something about just about everything, so it was no surprise Pete would come to him. Pete said his brother was battling cancer and having trouble with nausea and other side effects from his treatment. His doctor said cannabis might help, but it was, of course, illegal, and laws were more harshly enforced in those days.
George told Pete he could probably find some in one of the college bars on the public square. Pete went to the square and bought a bag for his brother.
So 50 years later, as in the case of the man with Parkinson’s, this stuff is still going on here, with people forced to buy underground or travel across state lines to buy cannabis for legitimate health concerns.
Granted, police aren’t looking to bust people who possess a bit of pot anymore. If you do something dumb and are carrying pot, you’ll get busted, but it’s not high on the list of police priorities in this age of many guns. That makes Wisconsin’s pot prohibition all the dumber. You can legally buy a semi-automatic rifle but not some cannabis gummies to help with sleep, manage pain, treat disease or just relax at the end of the day.
A lot of the drugs prescribed for some of these same health issues are dangerous in comparison, and highly addictive. Medical researchers are quick to say the jury is out on cannabis, since research funds are short for studying a controlled substance. But this might be one of those times when knowledge grows from the ground up. A lot of people use cannabis for a lot of reasons, many medically related, and function just fine. The same state lawmakers who’ll defend the rights of a nut to buy a dangerous weapon oppose the rights of the majority of their constituents who favor legalization of cannabis. Wisconsin has politicized the issue, even though other states that have legalized cannabis are red, blue and purple on the political spectrum. Of course, in some of the states, lawmakers were required to legalize after citizen initiatives forced their hands. Wisconsin citizens don’t have the option of that tool.
Some state lawmakers babble on about being duty-bound to honor the federal law that puts cannabis in the same category with some real nasty drugs. These are the same politicians who holler “states’ rights” whenever it suits them, which is often.
This is not to say that cannabis is harmless, although it’s clearly a lot less dangerous than Wisconsin’s drug of choice, alcohol. Still, in the wrong hands, especially those of kids whose brains are still developing, pot isn’t any better than booze. Legalization might make it easier to acquire, although it’s hardly difficult right now. But legalization would also put the product in the hands of a system that is well-regulated for product safety and would generate tax revenues that could be used for the good of all.
Maybe Wisconsin will wake up one day. Until then, people with legitimate health conditions will continue to buy cannabis underground or travel to dispensaries across state lines.