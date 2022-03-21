STEVENS POINT — Guess what? Despite a deluge of misinformation about the ongoing pandemic, people around the world have gained trust in both science and scientists.
That leads to another conclusion: Combined with a flurry of new findings in other scientific fields, we may be heading into a golden age of understanding. And not a millisecond too soon.
A public opinion poll published late last year by Wellcome Trust, a London-based foundation focused on health research, reported that about 80% of people from 113 countries said they trusted science either “a lot” or “some.” Experts not involved in the survey speculated that the interdisciplinary response to the pandemic among scientists in several fields helped people understand the connection between science and personal well-being.
That won’t stop science deniers from spouting off. In fact, other indicators show the share of people who fall for conspiracy theories and misinformation has also grown. Clearly, though, they may be louder, but this group and its enablers are in the minority.
The Wellcome poll found that 54% of Americans said they had “a lot” of trust in scientists, an increase of 9% from 2018. Worldwide, the growth in trust was highest among people who said they knew “some,” "not much” or “nothing at all” about science, suggesting that people who had little experience with science may have gained awareness about its importance during the pandemic, according to the study’s authors.
More recent polls confirm another conclusion: Confidence in science splits across partisan lines in the U.S. A Gallup poll conducted in July found that since a previous poll taken in 1975, confidence in science among Republicans fell by 27 points, while it increased by 12% among Democrats.
Perhaps this is wishful thinking, but other recent findings could actually confirm that political differences on this aren’t as stark as they seem. Pew Research Center reported last week that the results of a survey showed 90% of Democrats or those who lean that way have received at least one COVID 19 vaccination dose, compared to 64% of Republicans or those leaning to that party. Also, 73% of vaccinated Democrats say they’ve gotten a COVID-19 booster in the past six months, compared to 55% of fully vaccinated Republicans. Notably, 80% of Republicans 65 or older have been vaccinated.
One possible conclusion here is there’s a sizable overlap of Democrats and Republicans who trusted science enough to follow the guidance of public health professionals and their own doctors. As the COVID 19 death toll nears 1 million in the U.S. and has reached 12,432 in Wisconsin, it is fair to say that many thousands of those who chose to follow science and health guidelines saved their own lives and those of others, politics aside.
I’ll take that as good news. Not perfect, but good. My favorite go-to source on pandemic information, straight-talker Michael Osterholm, who heads the Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy at the University of Minnesota, is the first to say we are witnessing the evolution of science in real time during this pandemic, and there’s a lot we don’t know. Osterholm often says of the vaccines: They’re remarkable, but not perfect.
That, folks, is science, and the evolution of science is also causing dramatic leaps in knowledge in other fields. One promising example: Agriculture’s embrace of soil health practices like reduced tillage and cover crops on farm fields that help regenerate soils, reduce inputs like fertilizer and chemicals and, in many cases, increase yields while making fields more resilient to wild climate swings that are the new normal. Often, it has been farmers, not scientists, leading these remarkable developments.
Similarly, we now much better understand the complex and beautiful interactions and communication among trees, fungi and other life forms, thanks to forest ecologists like Canadian Suzanne Simard. Trees, of course, are crucial in efforts to abate climate change, and any new information that helps them thrive helps us.
These gains come at an important moment in world history, when we are challenged by mega-problems like pandemics and climate change. They provide rays of hope in what seem like dark times.