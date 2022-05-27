Our hearts go out to the families of those whose loved ones died or were wounded in Buffalo on May 14 when, according to police reports, an 18-year-old white supremacist opened fire with an assault rifle on these innocent people as they shopped for essentials for their families.
It is very unfortunate that many politicians don’t even take the first step of condemning these kinds of violent attacks by white terrorists. They should immediately call out and condemn these ideologically motivated violent attacks in the strongest way possible, as they do when similar attacks are carried out by Al-Qaida, ISIS or Antifa.
And please stop associating Islam, a peaceful religion, with terrorism by calling it "Islamic terrorism." This causes safety concerns for well over three million law-abiding Muslims who are proud to call this country home.
Make no mistake, mass shootings carried out by perpetrators with violent ideologies are terrorists. Like ISIS or Al-Qaida — who are immediately labeled terrorists by the media and politicians — white supremacists who carry out similar attacks are terrorists too. The mission of both international terrorists and domestic terrorists is the same: kill innocent people on behalf of a violent ideology or cause. This is the opposite of what America stands for.
The shooter in Buffalo was reportedly radicalized while attending high school and had been recently investigated for threats to his school prior to carrying out his deadly attack. Now that an anti-Semitic, racist manifesto has surfaced reportedly written by the arrested individual, we should call it “domestic terrorism” and treat it as such.
Not doing this sends the wrong message to white supremacists and other domestic extremists that their actions are tolerable, something less than terrorism, and they can basically operate without such condemnation that the terrorist label signifies.
Another powerful way to respond would be for political leaders at all levels to establish a Nonpartisan Unity Caucus for Combating Domestic Terrorism, working across party lines to develop and implement strategies to foster unity in communities and classrooms. Today, our communities are enveloped in an environment of hate, fear and paranoia.
Over 700 extremist groups nationwide are capitalizing on this toxic environment. Crimes motivated by hate are increasing day by day, month by month, year by year. Innocent lives are being lost, countless properties are damaged or destroyed. We all need to work together to develop a proactive rather than reactive approach, one rooted in the belief that diversity is our strength, unity is our power, and that the U.S. Constitution provides us strength and hope.
Nonpartisan Unity Caucuses can and should be established in Congress, in state legislatures andon local boards across the country to advance understanding of the root causes of hate and division, to develop nonpartisan policies to combat extremism and domestic terrorism, and then work to implement these anti-violence measures. There should be Republican and Democratic co-chairs with the involvement of community leaders, law enforcement officials and youth representatives. Hate is not a Republican issue, it’s not a Democratic issue, it’s a human issue.
We’ll know we’ve made headway as a society when more violent plots are being identified and foiled by law enforcement working alongside a citizenry that better understands how extremists recruit, radicalize and mobilize violence. Progress will be evident when there is a dramatic reduction in hate crimes — as much as 50% — over five years.
It's time for people in positions of power in both parties to join us in this nonpartisan effort to free our country from extremism and violence.
God Bless America.
Masood Akhtar is president and founder of the nonprofit group We Are Many–United Against Hate. Daryl Johnson is a former senior analyst at the Department of Homeland Security, is one of the nation’s foremost experts on domestic terrorism groups, and a member of We Are Many–United Against Hate’s honorary board of directors. Ryan Lo’Ree is a former Neo-Nazi who now also serves on the group’s honorary board.