It is heartbreaking that one of Wisconsin’s greatest exports is our young people. If we continue to have a net migration of young people from our state, it will continue to hurt our economy and make Wisconsin a less desirable place for businesses to consider when relocating.
With a record low unemployment rate of 2.7% and a recent report by Forward Analytics showing that Wisconsin lost 106,000 people under the age of 26 in the last decade, Wisconsin has some serious work to do to ensure we have a robust workforce now and in the future.
Led by young people, the resounding result of our spring election was, in large part, a referendum on Republican governance over the last decade. It’s time to listen to the will of the majority and make Wisconsin a place where people want to live, work and play.
Democrats are working to make the people’s will a reality. Below is my five-point plan to begin addressing Wisconsin’s workforce needs.
1. Recognize and honor our workers. Simply stated, folks want to work where their labor is valued. From restoring collective bargaining rights and prevailing wage laws to ensuring that people are fairly compensated for their work, we can do more to uplift hardworking Wisconsinites.
Further, enacting a paid family and medical leave (FMLA) program in our state is pro-worker and pro-Wisconsin. If we want more people to work in our state, we must ensure that they can have a child, care for a loved one or overcome an illness without derailing their career or going bankrupt.
2. Care about health care. People are driven by their ability to access health care. Despite over 70% of Wisconsinites supporting BadgerCare expansion, Wisconsin is one of 10 states that has yet to expand Medicaid, rejecting $1.6 billion from the federal government and leaving 90,000 people without coverage.
Wisconsin is also operating under an 1849 criminal abortion ban, which puts the lives of women and careers of medical professionals at risk. The majority of Wisconsinites agree that women, not politicians, should be able to decide when and if to start a family.
3. Focus on the future of infrastructure. The environment and public transportation continue to be top concerns of young people. Sustainable infrastructure that provides ease of mobility and addresses climate needs is essential. Livable, walkable communities that include multimodal transit are the future and we need to embrace it.
4. Stop demonizing the LGBTQ+ community. Even Wisconsin Manufacturers & Commerce (WMC), a Republican mega donor, recognizes that the attacks on LGBTQ+ individuals are harmful in efforts to attract workers to Wisconsin. WMC's Kurt Bauer stated: “Many people from outside the state see Wisconsin as intolerant. That’s not good, period. But it is particularly bad if you are trying to retain and recruit minorities and members of the large millennial generation who see themselves as very open-minded.” I agree with Bauer and hope that my colleagues begin to value the significant contributions of minority groups in the state and workforce.
5. Legalize cannabis. We know that Wisconsinites are taking their hard-earned dollars and spending it in states with legal cannabis. In 2022, Wisconsinites generated over $36 million in tax revenue to the State of Illinois. And now, with half of Wisconsinites 21 and over living within 75 minutes of a dispensary, our state’s lost revenue will only increase. We must legalize cannabis and bring people to Wisconsin, rather than forcing them elsewhere.
As a lifelong Wisconsinite, you don’t need to convince me that our state is a special, beautiful place to live, but there are things we must do to move Wisconsin forward and shine the best light possible on our state so people want to stay and move here.