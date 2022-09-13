The best athlete at Green Bay East, where I went to high school in the late 1960s, was a girl. She was a near-Olympic level swimmer and traveled to amateur events as a member of the local YMCA team, bringing back scores of gold medals.
When Len Wagner, editor of the Green Bay Press Gazette, had the temerity to point out in a column that she was the best athlete in the school, the boys were, well, miffed. But Wagner was right.
Those were the days before Title IX opened the door to competitive sports for girls and women at high schools across the land, so the only avenues for girls were programs at local YMCAs and other “unsanctioned” venues.
This year, as fall sports seasons are underway, we are marking the 50th anniversary of Title IX, which became law in 1972. It was a law of great consequence. As the U.S. Department of Education says, “Title IX protects people from discrimination based on sex in education programs or activities that receive federal financial assistance.” Specifically, the law says: “No person in the United States shall, on the basis of sex, be excluded from participation in, be denied the benefits of, or be subjected to discrimination under any education program or activity receiving Federal financial assistance.”
Title IX was a watershed moment for millions of girls across the country. It addressed discrimination in all programs, but sports is its most visible manifestation. Since the early 1970s when Title IX was enacted, girls' participation in high school sports grew from fewer than 300,000 to almost 3.5 million in the 2018-19 school year, according to the National Federation of State High School Associations. Girls now make up almost 43% of high school athletes.
The biggest moment in recent sports history at the University of Wisconsin-Madison was last year, when the women’s volleyball team won the national championship. Last season, UW’s program ranked second in attendance among all Division 1 programs, averaging 7,540 fans over 15 regular season matches. Volleyball is a big deal financially, too, raking in millions for UW.
Numbers are fine, but as with other huge moments in history, the real story is people, in this case more than 50% of the population being afforded opportunities that had long been denied to them. It allowed them to develop life skills that serve them and the greater good, about whole families and communities providing support for girls’ teams and individuals.
Organized sports, despite its many flaws, has long been ahead of society when it comes to breaking down barriers. It’s an ongoing struggle. For every Jackie Robinson, there’s a Colin Kaepernick. The U.S. women’s soccer team reached the pinnacle of international excellence, but it had to fight for equal monetary support. Earlier this year, members of the team reached a landmark agreement with the U.S. Soccer Federation, ending a six-year legal battle over equal pay. The deal promises them $24 million, plus bonuses that match those of the much-less successful men.
And, of course, since sports is also often a reflection of society, gender discrimination at all levels is ongoing. Not a single college program has lost federal funding because of Title IX violations, even though many are out of compliance. Some schools say women’s teams don’t bring in the revenue. Don’t tell that to UW-Madison and its flourishing volleyball program. And besides, Title IX addressed discrimination, not business. It was about educational opportunities.
It seems more than ironic that in the same year we’re celebrating Title IX, women’s rights to control their own bodies have been under siege at the national and state level. But women have been through this before. I’m trusting that they will assert themselves and their rights.
But all the ongoing challenges and battles aside, this is a year to celebrate one of the most important laws passed in the 20th century. So another sports season has arrived, and we’ll be cheering on high school and college athletes at every level once again.
This year, it’s worth shouting: You go, girls.