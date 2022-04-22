STEVENS POINT – So hello to Earth Day this week, the 52nd since Gaylord Nelson founded it. A few of us have been around for all of them.
Those who follow news on the environment and believe in science are likely concerned, confused, occasionally hopeful and often in despair. It is, indeed, a jumbled bag. To wit, here are 22 items about the environment for Earth Day ‘22.
Foremost, despair not for the earth. It will survive our misdeeds and missteps even if we wipe ourselves out in the process.
Many good minds on the environment place their hope in today’s young people who’ve grown up learning about climate change and who are now living with a pandemic. I hope it’s true, because a lot of people my age are lost causes.
The old bromide “Think globally, act locally” is alive and well. What can we do as individuals? Here’s an easy one: Ditch the gas-powered leaf blowers. They’re invasively loud and huge fossil fuel polluters. Electric blowers are effective, affordable and readily available. Your neighbors will love you. There are also tools called rakes.
Slowly but surely, farming is getting better, with regenerative soil health practices like reduced tillage, cover crops and other techniques. Roughly a quarter of farmers have adopted some of these practices. Not a minute to soon, either.
Speaking of soil, recent research unearthed a sad fact: The Midwest has lost 57.6 billion metric tons of topsoil over the last 160 years of tillage farming.
One way to help abate bad farming practices is to tie all government farm aid to regenerative practices.
It matters for climate change, too. Most farmers who have adopted these practices say their operations are more resilient in the face of today’s more frequent weather extremes.
In residential areas, do we need to throw fertilizer and herbicides our lawns? Why? It’s nothing but a huge scam. Want proof: Americans spend in excess of $32 billion annually on lawn fertilizers and pesticides. Several Wisconsin communities are participating in the “No Mow May” movement. Join up if you dare.
Speaking of herbicide overuse, Bayer, the manufacturer of glyphosate, or Roundup, will stop selling glyphosate-based herbicides for residential use in the U.S. beginning in 2023. The company says this is to thwart lawsuits over health impacts, which it denies.
Insect populations have plummeted in much of the world, including good old Wisconsin. Can you help them out a bit and plant some pollinator-friendly plants after you ditch your golf-course lawn?
Some politicians make a living bad-mouthing science. But if anything the pandemic has resulted in the opposite, according to the Wellcome Global Monitor 2020: COVID-19 report. Conducted in the midst of the pandemic, the survey found that globally, those who said they trust scientists “a lot” has risen from 34% in 2018 to 43% by the end of 2020.
The COVID-19 pandemic is a reminder that Mother Nature bats last.
As for the politicians who deny climate change and science in general, throw the bums out. They have failed us miserably. More importantly, they’ve failed our kids and grandkids.
Most of us already believe this, but climate change is real. Anyone who tells you otherwise is uninformed, or worse, lying. See above. There’s a world of information and resources out there. To get informed, state residents can start with the Wisconsin Academy of Sciences, Arts and Letters Changing Climate Report: Impacts and Solutions for a Warmer Climate.
Like it or not, many of our most notable environmental successes have resulted from fixing what humans broke in the first place. Milwaukee County this year has recorded its first bald eagle nests. Until now, Milwaukee was the last county in Wisconsin where no active nest was documented since 1972, when use of the chemical DDT was banned.
In the same vein, we’ve done a decent job in the past half-century of improving water quality in some waterways, thanks to the Clean Water Act, one of the most consequential laws passed in the last century.
Of course, the Clean Water Act didn’t address polluted agricultural runoff, and we’re paying for that today with nitrates, phosphorous and an array of chemicals sullying surface and ground water.
Not all successes are from correcting earlier misdeeds. Wisconsin’s State Natural Areas Program and private land trusts have preserved and protected hundreds of precious habitats and hundreds of thousands of acres before they were altered or trashed.
It’s obvious there will always be new environmental and human health challenges. PFAS are but the latest. To those who say, “Don’t worry, the PFAS concentrations are measured in the trillions,” a reminder: The size of a COVID-19 particle is about .125 micron. One micron is 1/25,000 of an inch.
Speaking of size, do we really need to drive around in armored personnel carrier-sized vehicles?
As we deal with challenges like PFAS, it’s nice to note that Wisconsin’s ground water quality law remains a national model. Since passage in the mid-1980s, the law has been used 138 times to address water quality concerns. Don’t let the science deniers do away with it.
Hey, no one’s perfect, says my mirror. But it doesn’t hurt to think about what we do and how as yet another Earth Day is upon us.