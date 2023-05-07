Gov. Tony Evers received more votes than any candidate in state history, but his budget proposals have been wholly rejected by Republican legislators who exhibit their disdain for democracy. They intend to keep Wisconsin under their control, which is only possible because of gerrymandered districts that block Democrats from winning seats in the state Assembly and Senate.
Those who support our democracy can heighten their engagement to defend Evers, who seems to stand alone against a persistent onslaught of authoritarianism.
The budget proposals that Assembly Speaker Robin Vos rejects are supported by the vast majority of Wisconsin voters. They would improve the economic lives of working families. But much Republican backing comes from antigovernment billionaires who want to control the state instead of allowing our democratic majority to do so.
Evers proposes expanding Medicaid by bringing federal dollars to Wisconsin. Instead of exporting our tax dollars to other states, as we do now, we’d bring our tax dollars back home. From an economic standpoint, Vos’ rejection of Medicaid expansion is idiotic, unless one’s ideologically opposed to successful social programs that improve the lives of people.
The $800 million in annual federal funding would extend affordable care to many thousands of Wisconsinites and provide a lifeline to rural hospitals that are shuttering due to a lack of funding. Folks in many communities cannot pay for the health care that they need.
Evers supports paid family leave for working men and women, a policy Republicans revoked for municipalities statewide during the Scott Walker administration. Evers' proposal is more comprehensive than earlier ones. PEW reports that 85% of Americans favor paid leave. Republicans oppose it.
Men and women faced unprecedented obstacles with COVID illnesses, and needs are ongoing for families to care for sick children or senior parents — and for mothers to have time with their newborn children. The U.S. is the only industrialized nation in the world with no paid family leave for new moms. The next time Vos mentions “family values,” please realize he’s lying.
Evers knows the importance of world-class schools to bolster the economic and democratic success of our state. But students today face unprecedented challenges. Young men and women worry about COVID illnesses and climate change, and they see their friends bullied by politicians. The CDC found that firearms were the number-one cause of death for kids ages 1 to 19, taking the lives of 4,357 children in 2020.
Fifty-seven percent of teenage women report depression, and 30% suicidal ideation. Suicidal thoughts for young females rose 60% in the last decade, and our daughters experienced a 20% increase in sexual violence since 2017. Last year, a woman’s right to reproductive health care was taken away.
Recognizing such hardships, Evers expanded funding to improve school-based mental health services, while also ensuring that all districts can afford those programs. But Vos wants to remove that mental health support from the budget, too, adversely affecting children’s academic achievement and overall lives for years to come.
Republicans are privatizing Wisconsin’s schools. After years of voucher policies, average per pupil funding in Wisconsin fell from 15th nationally in 2010 to 23rd in 2020, below the average support other states provide for their pupils.
As aid for public schools increasingly moves to private ones, property taxes go up or districts cut programs due to the lost revenue. Increased local taxes are required to replace state aid sent to private schools — but you never get to vote on that transfer. Voucher schools should go to referendum to increase their funding, just like public schools have to do.
Voucher school expansion
|Year
|Milwaukee
|Racine
|Wisconsin
|Special Needs
|Total
|2010-11
|$129 million
|-----
|-----
|-----
|$129 million
|2022-23
|$241 million
|$33 million
|$142 million
|$28 million
|$443 million
|dollar increase
|$112 million
|$33 million
|$142 million
|$28 million
|$314 million
|percent increase
|186%
|-----
|-----
|-----
|343%
Republicans guarantee $9,045 for private kids, well above the average $5,978 that public students receive. Funding for public school kids also fluctuates annually and is not guaranteed. Voucher programs will expand further after 2026 when current enrollment caps evaporate and per pupil costs continue to increase. Taxpayers will eventually owe $1 billion annually to private schools, as more public schools close in our communities.
Evers wants to stop this hemorrhaging by restricting voucher enrollment, but zealots who wish to dismantle public education reject his vital proposal.
Affordable health care, paid family leave and mental health counseling for youth secure basic human rights for our neighbors and ourselves. And high-quality, free education that embraces the sanctity of equal rights is essential for democracy. Tony Evers should be lauded.
Republican efforts to quash his proposals further denigrate the rights, hopes and health of Wisconsin families, denying the will of the majority.