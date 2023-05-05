Last year, nearly 108,000 people in the United States lost their lives to a fatal drug overdose. As in many other states, overdose deaths have continued to rise in Wisconsin. I have experienced the devastating, tragic impact of the overdose crisis firsthand: My daughter, Megan Kelley, lost her life to an overdose eight years ago.
Politicians are using this crisis and the fentanyl overdoses to pass legislation that further criminalizes people who use substances and people with substance use disorders. Most recently, two bills were passed by the Senate and a committee in the Assembly to address the overdose deaths from drug-induced homicides by increasing the penalties from 40 to 60 years. Drug-induced homicide laws and truth-in-sentencing laws are contributing to mass incarceration and the overbudgeting of the prison system.
Not only are these punitive laws costly and harmful, but they perpetuate the systemic racism of the criminal legal system. African Americans, Indigenous people and other people of color are disproportionately impacted by drug arrests and incarceration, even though white people use drugs at the same rates. Astonishingly, the state of Wisconsin incarcerates the highest rate of African American people, as well as Indigenous individuals, in the United States.
Even laws that are meant to save lives have failed to do so. In Wisconsin, the 911 Good Samaritan Law offers legal protection to individuals who call emergency services or provide medical aid in the event of an overdose. However, Wisconsin’s law excludes immunity for people on probation, parole or extended supervision, which is a period of community supervision following a prison sentence. This provision causes fear and hesitation and can deter people from calling first responders if they witness an overdose.
When Megan overdosed, her supplier friend was on extended supervision and he feared calling 911 to save her life. Lawmakers must begin to amend laws such as the 911 Good Samaritan law to remove “accountability measures” that keep people from calling emergency services and provide broad immunity. The other issue is that people calling 911 in an overdose event who are suspected of supplying the drugs can still be charged and arrested. Most often, these people are in already involved in the criminal legal system, and many are also struggling with substance use disorders.
Embracing a public health approach to substance use and substance use disorders is the only way to reduce overdose deaths. Since Megan’s passing, I’ve written letters and gone into courtrooms advocating for people with substance use disorders to go to treatment instead of prison.
Rather than continue to introduce laws that further criminalize people who use substances, Wisconsin legislators should be expanding funding for evidence-based prevention strategies, such as harm reduction services. This includes making the opioid reversal medication naloxone more widely available across the state, as well as expanding access to medications for opioid use disorder, such as Suboxone (buprenorphine) and methadone.
I have dedicated my life to raising awareness about overdose prevention and facilitating discussions that work to destigmatize substance use disorders. When I present in schools, I bring along Megan’s pink urn and pictures of her. I wear a T-shirt with 56 people whose lives were lost to overdose and have students look at these pictures up close. Unlike what is often portrayed in film and television, people who have substance use disorders do not “look” or “act” a certain way.
People who have died from an overdose are not just a nameless, faceless statistic. They are our loved ones, family, friends, neighbors and community members. They deserve to be remembered and honored, just like Megan. By creating compassionate communities and passing laws that support rather than punish people who have substance use disorders, I believe we can end overdoses and save lives.