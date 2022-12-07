The Madison School Board voted unanimously on Friday to reinstate Jeffrey Copeland as the principal of Sennett Middle School on the city’s southeast side. The board’s move put an end to an absurd, months-long controversy that began with an error and should have ended with a simple apology.
Copeland, a well-regarded education leader at Sennett and in the school district as a whole, got in trouble when he mistakenly left dismissive comments on the voicemail of an applicant for a teaching position. Specifically, he mentioned concerns about the applicants teaching and language skills, and they were surely troublesome.
Copeland said he never wanted to belittle or insult the applicant, and everything in his record suggested that this was the case. He needed to apologize, and perhaps face some measure of discipline. But school administrators went overboard. They accused Copeland of engaging in bigoted behavior and fired him.
The Sennett community rallied to defend the principal, arguing that Copeland was a highly engaged leader who had put an emphasis on empowering teachers and creating a more humane and nurturing learning environment.
The board, after too long a delay, finally concluded that Copeland should be able to return to his post. He’ll get back pay for most of the two months he missed, with the exception of three weeks of pay that will be withheld as a form of suspension. He’ll also have a written reprimand added to his file and be asked to undergo some additional training.
What this whole controversy should teach the board and other public agencies is that better standards are needed to assess disputes of this sort and to assure that they are resolved in a manner that is respectful of everyone involved.
Those standards must allow public employees to address their errors, apologize and move on. If some additional training is needed, that is, of course, appropriate. But there has to be space for redemption.
No one is suggesting that the district should adopt a “forgive and forget” approach to challenges that arise when administrators, teachers and students cause hurt to one another. But the consequences must be proportionate and well-considered. In this case, the district failed to strike the right balance. Thankfully, the elected School Board stepped in and set things right.