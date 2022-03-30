The United States Supreme Court, in an unsigned majority order issued last week, rejected maps approved by the Wisconsin Supreme Court, claiming that the Wisconsin court had committed a “legal error” in its application of past U.S. Supreme Court decisions “regarding the relationship between the constitutional guarantee of equal protection” and the Voting Rights Act.
Wrong. The Wisconsin Supreme Court approved maps for the state’s legislative districts that were modestly more competitive than those proposed by the Republican-controlled state Legislature, which sought to gerrymander the maps to favor GOP candidates. The U.S. Supreme Court’s intervention wasn’t rooted in concern for equal protection. It was rooted in concern for protecting the advantages of the Republican Party, with which the high court’s conservative majority is closely aligned.
As Justice Sonia Sotomayor wrote in a scathing dissent, “This court’s intervention today is not only extraordinary but also unnecessary.”
Unfortunately, the Wisconsin court must now revisit the issue. And it has very little time to do so, as petitioning to get on the ballot for legislative races is set to begin on April 15.
The Wisconsin majority should review the U.S. Supreme Court order, as well as Sotomayor’s dissent, quickly make whatever adjustments as are absolutely necessary, and produce the fairest possible maps so that candidates and voters can avoid the chaos of an interrupted or delayed election process.