When the U.S. House of Representatives voted last week for a plan to cap the cost of the life-saving drug insulin at $35 per month, the measure received bipartisan support.
Every member of the Democratic majority in the chamber voted in favor of the move to dramatically reduce out-of-pocket drug costs for people with diabetes. In addition, a dozen Republicans from all parts of the country joined in seeking to rein in profiteering by pharmaceutical companies at the expense of the roughly 7.5 million Americans who need insulin in order to survive.
The measure was necessary because Big Pharma price gouging has gone to extremes, with drug companies that can produce a vial of insulin for less $10 jacking up prices to as much as $1,000 per vial.
“Insulin was discovered over 100 years ago. Since then, little about insulin has changed, but its price has skyrocketed in recent years,” explained U.S. Rep. Dan Kildee, the Michigan Democrat who sponsored the Affordable Insulin Now Act in the House. “Americans pay more than 10 times the price of insulin compared to similar high income countries, and one in four Americans with diabetes have reported skimping on their prescribed medicine because of its cost.”
The urgency of the issue was clear to Democrats and responsible Republicans. Unfortunately, while Wisconsin’s Democratic members of the House (Mark Pocan, Ron Kind and Gwen Moore) were all in favor of the measure, the state’s entire Republican delegation voted “no.”
What were Wisconsin Republicans Scott Fitzgerald, Tom Tiffany, Bryan Steil, Glenn Grothman and Mike Gallagher thinking?
For the most part, they didn’t even try to make excuses. They just voted with Big Pharma, as they regularly do, and that was that.
But Wisconsinites should not allow this issue to rest.
This fall Fitzgerald, Tiffany, Steil, Grothman and Gallagher are all expected to seek reelection, and they will, undoubtedly, claim they are concerned about inflation and price-gouging. They’ll certainly talk about working to reduce health care and prescription drug costs.
But voters should not be fooled.
When members of the House were given a chance to do something about inflation in general, and pharmaceutical company profiteering in particular, Democrats Pocan, Kind and Moore jumped at the chance to do the right thing. On the other hand, Republicans Fitzgerald, Tiffany, Steil, Grothman and Gallagher decided that they were more interested in staying on the good side of Big Pharma than in protecting the health of the tens of thousands of Wisconsinites who need insulin — and often struggle to pay for it.