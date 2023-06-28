If Wisconsin had a Legislature that actually represented the people of the state, it would have responded to the one-year anniversary of the U.S. Supreme Court’s Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health decision — which overturned the abortion rights outlined in the high court’s 1973 Roe v. Wade decision — by enacting state Rep. Lisa Subeck’s Restore Roe Act. The Madison Democrat’s proposal would repeal Wisconsin’s 174-year-old ban on abortion and guarantee the right to choose.
That’s what Wisconsinites want, according to surveys conducted by the Marquette Law School polling team. In September 2022 the Marquette pollsters found that 61% of Wisconsinites were opposed to the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade — while a staggering 68% of respondents said abortion should be legal in all or most cases.
Unfortunately, Wisconsin does not enjoy the benefits of representative democracy. Instead, it has a hyperpartisan Legislature where the gerrymandering of election districts has given anti-choice Republicans control of both chambers. As a result, Subeck’s bill has not been given a public hearing in either the state Assembly or state Senate.
That’s atrocious.
But that’s the current political reality in Wisconsin — and it is likely to remain our reality as long as the Legislature is gerrymandered to put Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, in charge of deciding what is and is not discussed. So, as Subeck says, “One year after an activist court struck down Roe v. Wade, Wisconsinites are living without the freedom to make our own decisions about our bodies, our health, and our futures.”
That’s too dangerous a circumstance to neglect, which is one of the reasons why there is a push to revisit the court decisions that allowed for the gerrymandering of the Legislature.
Subeck is not simply waiting for the Wisconsin Supreme Court — which as of Aug. 1 will have a progressive majority — to give power back to the people.
As frustrating as the current political imbalance may be, Subeck continues to look for ways in which to guard against each and every threat to reproductive health. And she’s identified one that we hope will find at least some Republican support.
Along with state Sen. Dianne Hesselbein. D-Middleton, Subeck has introduced the Right to Contraception Act. Similar to legislation introduced at the federal level by U.S. Sen. Ed Markey, D-Massachusetts, and U.S. Rep. Kathy Manning, D-North Carolina, the Wisconsin proposal would establish an individual’s statutory right to contraception. It would also protect the right of health care providers to make contraceptives — along with information regarding contraception — available to Wisconsinites.
This is a serious issue. While Wisconsinites, like people across the country, overwhelmingly support access to birth control, that access is threatened. When the U.S. Supreme Court handed down the Dobbs decision, Justice Clarence Thomas wrote about his belief that, in addition to overturning the Roe v. Wade decision, the court should reconsider a number of past rulings that established right-to-privacy guarantees — including the 1965 Griswold v. Connecticut decisions that codified the right to contraceptives.
“The U.S. Supreme Court decision in Griswold v. Connecticut struck down a state law barring the use of contraceptives by married couples based on a constitutional right to privacy,” notes Hesselbein. “Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health reversed Roe v. Wade and gave Republicans the opportunity to go well beyond Dobbs in rolling back your rights to contraception, as Justice Thomas made very clear.”
Approval of the Right to Contraception Act would provide a measure of assurance that, no matter what the high court does, Wisconsinites will have access to birth control.
There is nothing radical about the Right to Contraception Act. Polling tells us that there is broad agreement among Democrats, Republicans and independents for the concept that, as state Sen. Kelda Roys, D-Madison, says, “Everyone should have the freedom to decide when and how to build their family.”
With that in mind, she and her fellow Democrats are focusing on efforts to ensure that “Wisconsinites’ rights are protected no matter what constitutional rights are destroyed next by the anti-freedom U.S. Supreme Court.”
Unfortunately, that Democratic focus will not be enough. To gain Assembly and Senate approval of the Right to Contraception Act, some Republicans are going to have to do the right thing.
Is that possible? Perhaps. There are many members of the GOP caucuses in the Legislature who represent traditionally Republican districts, particularly in the Milwaukee suburbs, where, as 2022 election results suggest, voters are shifting their partisan allegiances based on concerns about threats to reproductive rights. In Ozaukee County, for instance, almost 45% of the voters supported the reelection bid of Democratic Gov. Tony Evers, a pro-choice stalwart. That was up from roughly 35% support for Evers in 2018. There were also significant boosts in Democratic numbers for Waukesha County and in Milwaukee County suburbs that were once GOP strongholds.
Republican representatives and senators who want to communicate to voters that they are responsive legislators need to find avenues where they can show at least some flexibility on reproductive health issues. We believe the best avenue is support for the codification of the protections for abortion rights outlined in the Roe v. Wade decision. But even those Republicans who refuse to budge on abortion rights should recognize the need to protect access to birth control by backing the Right to Contraception Act.
Indeed, if Republicans who represent increasingly competitive districts in the Milwaukee suburbs and other parts of the state are so rigid that they refuse to defend access to contraceptives, then they are handing Democrats a ready-made issue on which to oppose their reelection in 2024.
We’re hoping that at least a few Republicans will recognize that Lisa Subeck is right when she says that the time has come for the Legislature “to make it crystal clear that all Wisconsinites have the right to make their own family planning and reproductive health decisions without interference by politicians.”
If that hope is misplaced, then we believe that the time will come — in 2024 — when voters will reject Republicans who are so extreme that they cannot even accept the logic of family planning.