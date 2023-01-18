The Wisconsin Parole Commission has faced more than its share of scrutiny, and controversy, in recent years. That’s unfortunate, because the Parole Commission plays a vital role in the state’s criminal justice system, as it is charged with reviewing prison release decisions for inmates who were convicted before the state's truth-in-sentencing law was enacted in 2000.
The commission needs to operate in a transparent and responsible manner that recognizes the importance of getting people who have served their time — and embraced rehabilitation — out of prison and back into the community and the workforce. It must also respect the concerns of victims of crime and their families.
That can be a difficult balance to strike, and the Parole Commission has seen a good deal of turnover in its leadership. But we’re hopeful that the recent selection by Gov. Tony Evers of veteran legislator Jon Erpenbach to serve as parole commission chair will move things in the right direction.
During the 24 years he served as a state senator representing rural areas, small towns and suburbs west of Madison, Erpenbach was a thoughtful and effective policy advocate who was not afraid to take on complex issues, especially when it came to protecting consumers. He was, as well, the ablest communicator in the Senate. A former radio personality and communications director for Democratic lawmakers, he put things in perspective with such skill that he became a regular guest on Wisconsin news programs and national cable shows.
Those communication skills will serve Erpenbach well as Parole Commission chair. By opening up and extending the lines of communication, Erpenbach can renew confidence in the commission and assure that it is successful in its vital mission.