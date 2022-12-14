The Capital Times has always been a progressive newspaper, but not a partisan paper. In the early years of our 105-year existence, our advocacy for progressive causes meant that we supported Republicans like U.S. Sen. Robert M. La Follette, Gov. John Blaine and other progressive leaders.
Later, we backed U.S. Sen. Robert M. La Follette Jr. and Gov. Phil La Follette when they were running as candidates of the independent Progressive Party, which dominated Wisconsin politics as an alternative to the Republicans and Democrats in the 1930s and early 1940s. And in more recent years, as the progressive movement has decamped to the Democratic Party, we’ve tended to back Democrats.
Even as the Republican Party has changed, and even as we have come to disagree with it on more and more issues, we have maintained an interest in the party that was founded in Ripon in 1854.
We wish that today’s Republican Party was as progressive as it once was. But we recognize that the GOP has become dramatically more conservative in recent decades. That’s especially true in Wisconsin where, after the end of the highly successful governorship of Tommy Thompson in the 1980s and 1990s, the party has veered dramatically to the right.
That has not gone well for the GOP. Since Thompson left office, Republicans have lost the presidency four times, lost the governorship four times, lost four U.S. Senate contests, lost the secretary of state office six times and frequently lost races for attorney general and state treasurer. They have controlled the state Legislature for most of the past two decades, but only because of extreme gerrymandering. And they have seen the pattern of recent state Supreme Court races go against them.
After losing high-stakes races for governor, attorney general and secretary of state in 2022, and failing to secure super-majority control of the state Legislature, Wisconsin Republicans have been in crisis. They know they have to change to compete more effectively in Wisconsin elections. To that end they have chosen veteran Republican strategist, state official and media personality Brian Schimming to be the next state chair of the party.
Schimming is well known within the Wisconsin Republican Party and within the broader political circles of the state. He is well-regarded even by rivals and foes because he has a reputation as a knowledgeable and engaged political figure who enjoys honest debate.
Perhaps we are doing Schimming no favors by suggesting — as a newspaper that so frequently disagrees with today's Republicans — that his selection to serve as state GOP chair could be a hopeful development for Wisconsin politics. But we would like to entertain this prospect: Schimming is a product of the Thompson-era Republican Party, which at its best erred on the side of positive appeals, as opposed to the cutthroat strategies that have tended to characterize recent Republican campaigns.
We don’t for a moment expect that we will agree with those appeals. But we believe that a robust clash of ideas could give Wisconsin a healthier politics. Brian Schimming surely understands this reality, and we hope that he will convince his party to act upon it.