The University of Wisconsin Board of Regents, a diverse body made up appointees from current Democratic Gov. Tony Evers and defeated former Republican Gov. Scott Walker, united across lines of partisanship and ideology to unanimously select Dr. Jennifer L. Mnookin to serve as the 30th chancellor of the University of Wisconsin-Madison.
And rightly so.
Mnookin’s academic qualifications are striking.
With an undergrad degree in social studies from Harvard College, a law degree from Yale Law School and a Ph.D. in the history of social study of science and technology from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, she has taught at Harvard University Law School and the University of Virginia School of Law and currently serves as dean of the University of California, Los Angeles, School of Law. At UCLA, her distinguished career has also included service as vice dean for external appointments and intellectual life and vice dean for faculty and research.
Internationally recognized for her expertise when it comes to exploring the intersections of science and the law, she founded and has co-directed UCLA’s innovative Program on Understanding Law, Science & Evidence and is a widely published specialist on the law as it relates to forensic science.
Mnookin’s paper trail is impressive. But what is just as important is the impression she has made on the people she has worked with over the years. “Jennifer was born to be the leader of a great research university like the University of Wisconsin,” says University of Oregon President Michael Schill, who served as UCLA Law School dean during the years when Mnookin was a vice dean. “She is incredibly smart, strategic, inspiring, warm and collaborative. She has been an amazing dean of one of the nation’s best law schools and has moved it dramatically forward in a short period of time.”
Over the years, we have often been disappointed by decisions made by the Board of Regents that have been too cautious and compromising when it comes to leadership choices. But with Mnookin, the board has selected a chancellor who has the background and the skills to enhance and extend the strengths of the University of Madison in a time of epic economic and social transformation for the state and nation.
So why is Assembly Speaker Robin Vos so upset with the choice of Mnookin? Vos can’t possibly object to her academic credentials. And there is every reason to believe that, if the Republican leader in the Legislature were to meet with Mnookin, he would be favorably impressed with the incoming chancellor. Yet Vos has gotten off on his usual wrong foot. The speaker issued a churlish statement dismissing the board’s selection of Mnookin as a “blatant partisan” choice, and griped that, “After all the work of Tommy Thompson and Rebecca Blank that attempted to strengthen relationships between the university and the Legislature, this is a step backwards. I strongly hope the Board of Regents will reconsider their selection.”
Vos suggested that there was a problem with the fact that Mnookin had made a handful of donations to Democrats, such as former President Barack Obama — who, it should be noted, won Wisconsin in 2008 in a landslide 56-42 result and was the only presidential candidate in the past 30 years, Democrat or Republican, to win a majority of the state’s votes.
If Vos’s statement was submitted to grading as a logic exam, it would fail. While complimenting the bipartisan accomplishments of Thompson and Blank, the speaker neglects the fact that Blank was a member of the Obama administration, and that Thompson was a member of the Bush administration that preceded it.
What Vos has also failed to recognize is the inconvenient truth that five of the regents who voted to make Mnookin the new chancellor were appointed by Walker, the hyper-partisan conservative who once tried to do away with the Wisconsin Idea of putting the UW system at the service of the people of Wisconsin.
If Mnookin is good enough for the Walker appointees — and for the diverse group of regents chosen by Evers, a former member of the board who served several terms as Wisconsin’s Superintendent of Public Instruction, then surely she should be post-partisan enough for Vos.
The truth is that Vos is simply posturing. He knows Mnookin is an exceptional pick for one of the most important positions in Wisconsin. The speaker is simply trying to intimidate the new chancellor in hopes that she will be more deferential toward the Legislature, and more cautious in her approach.
In effect, he is seeking to dumb down the UW.
That’s an embarrassing and destructive stance that reflects poorly on a legislative leader who knows better. Mnookin should see the blatantly partisan statement from Vos for what it is: political posturing.
With that perspective, she should know that the vast majority of Wisconsinites welcome her, and hope that she will succeed. And, yes, we apologize for our politicians.